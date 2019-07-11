2019 Digital Counties Survey Recognizes Leaders in Predictive Modeling, Cybersecurity, Collaboration and Shared Services

Center for Digital Government survey commends counties that deploy innovative technology initiatives

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) announced the winners of the 17th annual Digital Counties Survey. The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage open data, collaboration and shared services, enhance cybersecurity and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.



“Innovative counties across the U.S. are leveraging technology and data to complete unique projects that better serve citizens, save taxpayer money and protect citizen data,” said Teri Takai, executive director, CDG. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for their accomplishments to make government work for the citizens and businesses they serve.”

“We applaud this year’s Digital Counties Survey winners for maximizing the value of technology in serving our residents,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Technology plays an important role in achieving healthy, safe and vibrant counties. The Digital Counties Survey demonstrates how we embrace cutting-edge approaches to strengthening our communities.”

This year’s first-place winners include:

Montgomery County, Md. (1,000,000 or more population category):

Montgomery County is using analytics to improve citizen services. For example, predictive modeling is being used to determine if new cellular networks are truly necessary. The County Executive and County Council are asking carriers to demonstrate that deployments are needed to improve cellular capacity to prevent speculative builds that bring unnecessary intrusions into residential neighborhoods.

County of Snohomish, Wash. (500,000 – 999,999 population category):

Snohomish County adopted a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that includes creative solutions, extensive collaboration, excellent transparency and privacy measures, and strong ROI. In addition, the county’s annual Information Services Plan and Report, a supplement to the IT Technology Plan, serves as a model for other counties to consider.

Dutchess County, N.Y. (250,000-499,999 population category):

IT alignment with county goals is exceptional, including a “healthier and kinder” philosophy and strategy. County collaboration/shared services efforts are strong and include positive ROI. For example, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department has an agreement to use the County's Public Safety platform, which saved the town more than $500,000 in the first year.

Cabarrus County, N.C. (150,000-249,999 population category):

Cabarrus County’s data governance measures for cybersecurity include maintaining staff training and awareness, balancing security while providing usability and creating government transparency while protecting data security. Security measures include phishing/penetration testing.

Nevada County, Calif. (up to 150,000 population category):

Nevada County’s submission mimics one equal to a larger county with more resources. A crowd-sourcing site for community input is an excellent example of ways to leverage technology to make the county more responsive to residents. In addition, the county developed a strong ICT strategic plan for 2017-2020.

The Center for Digital Government thanks the underwriters of this year’s survey: Laserfiche, Veeam Software and ZScaler.

For the full list of winners, CLICK HERE.

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) unites America’s 3,069 county governments. Founded in 1935, NACo brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice on national policy, exchange ideas and build new leadership skills, pursue transformational county solutions, enrich the public’s understanding of county government and exercise exemplary leadership in public service.

