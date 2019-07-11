WhereTo Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification To Help Protect Customers’ Data

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhereTo, an emerging player in the corporate travel space, today announced its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This accreditation reaffirms WhereTo’s steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest standard of information and data security. Compliance with ISO’s internationally recognized standard confirms that WhereTo’s security management program adheres to industry leading practices.



ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-lign, a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm that conducted WhereTo’s audit, found the company to have deep technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures.

ISO/IEC 27001 represents a significant milestone for WhereTo, an enterprise software company that helps its clients realize savings by managing their global travel programs via its AI-powered platform and 24/7 customer support.

“Earning the ISO 27001 certification is a long and arduous undertaking that requires a review of all of our processes, people, and technology. Despite the difficulty to obtain this highly regarded certification, we believe that information security for our customers is of the utmost priority, and this achievement exhibits our deep commitment to that belief,” said Sam Trachtenberg, WhereTo’s Chief Operating Officer.

WhereTo, Inc. (formerly WhereFor, Inc.) is a San Francisco-based enterprise software company founded in 2016 by Ryan Wenger. WhereTo’s first product was built to serve the needs of one of the largest global companies in the world. Today, the company is focused on radically improving business travel. WhereTo has raised over $8M in venture capital from Emergence Capital, 500 Startups, celebrity Rob Dyrdek and Stage Venture Partners.

