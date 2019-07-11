B23 is set to showcase its ruggedized Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Edge Computing Pod at SOCOM TE 19-3

/EIN News/ -- Tysons, VA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B23 is set to showcase its ruggedized Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Edge Computing Pod at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Technical Experimentation 2019 (TE 19-3) this upcoming week July 15th – July 19th, 2019 at the Airfield at Texas A&M Rellis Campus in College Station, TX. The B23 AI Edge Computing Pod will allow the military to deploy AI-enabled hardware in austere environments to process a variety of sensor data using sophisticated machine learning algorithms.

B23 AI Edge Computing Pod





This capability will also help commercial corporations including retail stores and quick service restaurants (“QSR’s”) perform AI-enabled analytics with data sourced from a variety of Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) devices directly in remote offices and store locations.

B23 AI Edge Computing Technical Specifications:

Up to 3 8th Gen Intel Core processors

Up to 192 GB of RAM

Up to 10TB of local storage

Kubernetes v1.15

Docker v18.09 Up to 3 Nvidia GeForce 1050 GPU

Up to 6 Google Coral Tensor Processing Units (“TPU’s”)

Optional FPV 5.8GHz NTSC video receiver with support for 5 bands 40 channels

TensorFlow r1.13



“Disconnected and low bandwidth comms are the norm when it comes to operating in adverse environments, we [B23] solved the communication problem between Edge Computing and the Cloud and now provide that capability to all our customers’” said Brad Kolarov, B23’s Managing Partner and former Navy SEAL.

“We've optimized AI machine learning algorithms for smaller than usual form factor devices, while also ensuring that we are using the most secure open source software including Kubernetes. This allows us to effectively analyze data using AI, and that we are primed and ready for production for both the Tactical Edge and Cloud,” said Mark Bittmann, B23’s Chief Data Scientist.



About B23, LLC: B23 is an Applied Machine Learning and Data Engineering Managed Services Company. B23 operationalizes data flow and data engineering pipelines by automating Kubernetes orchestrated infrastructures and applying data flows from the vast B23 Data Flow Library, achieving the highest levels of consistency and security for data engineering in support of the application of AI/ML algorithms. B23 incorporates these security & compliance best practices operating on all major public clouds (AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure), on-premise, and at the tactical edge including austere and low/no bandwidth environments. All B23 is privately held and is headquartered in Tysons, VA. http://www.b23.io

Attachment

Brad Kolarov +1 (703) 957-9155 info@b23.io



