How Concetto Labs Used CallHippo To Boost Its Revenue?

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading Web & Mobile App Development Company , as well as Flutter App Development Company . several problems were also faced by Concetto Labs in terms of communication. This thing affected both the business development and customer services of the company.Concetto Labs have a client base all across the world and so, it becomes much difficult to reachall of them and provide them 24/7 support. This had made challenging for them to reach ourwide client base all across the globe specifically due to the difference in time zones.CallHippo Assisted And Acted On To The RescueCallhippo effectively analyzed the problems which were faced by Concetto Labs by looking intoit. They also suggested them to use their services which will make communication smooth andmake calls all across the worldwide. This preferably has improved its customer service andtechnical support.So, an overall communication solution is required by Concetto Labs which will help them tomanage data and calls. Not only that, but it will also help to interact with both the existing andpotential customers efficiently. Thus, CallHippo assisted Concetto Labs and provide it with arange of service at a much affordable rate.Call Hippo Contributes To The Overall Success Of Concetto LabsAfter using the CallHippo communication services, the results were found to be outstanding forthe Concetto Labs. This contributed to the overall success of the company. With the help of theservices provided by Call Hippo, it is possible to successfully manage multiple calls which helpto cut down long waiting hours. As a result, the agents could easily track the time in the countrythey were calling.How The Customer Support Team Of Concetto Labs Used CallHippo?The customers of the Concetto Labs were much satisfied when they started to use the CRMintegration services of CallHippo. This had made their customer service very effective. The hugesuccess was to provide the numbers to the customers according to their companies. The phonesystem was very smart and so, it easily sent them reminders. Problems related to missing callswere not at all faced. The role of the IVR system comes into existence when no one picks up thecall. It can let you know about the exact business hours of the company.ResultsBy using the features of CallHippo, Concetto Labs was able to improve its customer support in adrastic manner. It was also possible for the customer support team to find any sorts of drawbacksby using the call analytics feature. As a result, there was an improvement in the overallperformance of the team. Ultimately, the revenue of Concetto Labs is boosted with the help ofbest services provided by CallHippo.



