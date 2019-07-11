CIS Becomes A nopCommerse Gold Partner

nopCommerse Gold Partner

Expanding its professional network across multifarious domains, CIS has partnered with the popular eCommerce solution nopCommerce.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8th July 2019. CIS or Cyber Infrastructure, a renowned digital solutions company offering end-to-end IT services has partnered with an eminent eCommerce solution provider, nopCommerce. nopCommerce has come up as one of the most intuitive and functional eCommerce solutions for businesses helping them make purely custom eCommerce websites in a faster and smarter manner.

As we take a look at the previous partnerships of CIS, it has been constantly in talks for its valuable partnership approached with various eminent digital services brands. CIS recently partnered with Credits, a public custom blockchain development service provider, that helps it to grow as an eminent digital services provider.

Addressing our questions, the marketing head of CIS said, “As you came to know the news, CIS has become a nopCommerce Gold Partner and will be leveraging the eCommerce platform’s expertise from now. In CIS, we are constantly looking forward to expanding our service offerings, partnering with new businesses, and polishing our expertise to serve our clients with the best offerings. We are quite happy with this strategic partnership move that was planned way before.

This will help us grow as a preferred technology partner in the eCommerce sector and our clients would be able to leverage the best of eCommerce development expertise. With this, nopCommerce will be able to expand its client base to go global with the help of our universal clients. We have recently partnered with Credits to grow as an unparalleled IT Services Company, and so our clients don’t have to settle down for anything less when it comes to digital solutions. And it is not the end but we have planned for more strategic partnerships in the near future and it will be quite beneficial for the organisation as well as our clients.”

As it seems from the details, CIS or Cyber Infrastructure is surely confident with this partnership and the company is planning for some big partnerships in the future. We will talk about this more when we get some more clearance on the same.

Let’s take a look what nopCommerce has to offer:

nopCommerce is an ASP.net based open-source eCommerce solution that helps the users make purely custom eCommerce websites development for their businesses. Whether a business wishes to sell digital goods or physical goods, this well-structure commercial open-source tool can help them develop a great online store for them.

Some of its key features include:

• It helps users develop mobile-friendly websites

• The product details can be displayed in a well-structured manner

• It creates a short and synchronised checkout process

• The platform helps you create a multi-vendor eCommerce solution

• It includes all the necessary marketing features that include discount code sharing, review and ratings features, etc.

CIS is also working on developing Microsoft Dynamic CRM plugin for nopCommerce, so the Microsoft CRM user’s community can benefit from it.

About CIS

CIS or Cyber Infrastructure is a one-stop IT solutions service provider that is famed across the globe for its leading-edge expertise in digital solutions. The company has been delivering an expanded range of IT services to businesses and agencies across 100+ nations since 16+ years now and is going strong. CIS is served by a huge team of IT professionals who are experts in their individual fields and hold a great expertise in working over different domains like hospitality, industrial, manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, automobile, eCommerce, retail, restaurant, education, etc.

Cyber Infrastructure is one of the preferred Software Development Services providers for thousands of businesses owing to its one-stop nature. The company excels at a long range of digital services including – Big Data solutions, web app development, mobile app development, digital assets development, digital marketing services, AI app development services, IoT app solutions, blockchain development services, etc. CIS has its offices located in the USA, UK, India, South Africa, and Singapore.

Some notable achievements for CIS:

• CMMI Level 3 Certified

• ISO 9001:2018 Certified

• Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

• Magento Silver Solution Partner

• Drupal Association Member

• Joomla Sponsor

• Google Adwords partner

