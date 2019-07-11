Probax launches Dropbox Backup & Archive solution to its MSP Channel Partners and the Dropbox Partner Network

Dropbox Backup & Archive is available now

Probax unveils Dropbox Backup & Archive, a cloud-to-cloud SaaS protection solution for popular cloud storage and collaboration platform Dropbox

Probax has a proven track record of collaboration and innovation and we’re excited that our customers now have access to a solution that will further help them meet their business requirements.” — Wendy Wrobel, Head of Strategic & Tech Partnerships at Dropbox

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Probax, a leading provider of intelligent data protection and business continuity solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today launched their latest SaaS protection solution: Dropbox Backup & Archive.The Dropbox Backup & Archive solution gives businesses a secure and independent backup of their Dropbox data, while extending the retention of critical and historical data beyond the native data recovery limits of Dropbox (up to 180 days).The data protection and archiving solution allows businesses to easily avoid the risk of lost productivity or business downtime with simple and fast data restoration of individual files, folders or entire workspaces.Dropbox is a leading collaboration solution in the business environment, one with an ever-growing popularity. Resellers and technology partners who are part of the Dropbox Partner Network can now provide additional value to their Dropbox clients by offering an extra layer of data protection, as well as long-term archival storage and retention, on a fixed price per-user basis.“Dropbox is an incredibly powerful and secure collaboration workspace for a wide range of industries and businesses with diverse data retention, recovery and compliance requirements,” said Sam Meegahage, CEO at Probax. “Whether meeting regulatory and compliance demands or mitigating disaster recovery risks, business leaders have been looking for backup and recovery options that extend beyond the native data retention limits included in their plan. That’s why we partnered with Dropbox and developed a solution that would provide users of Dropbox with an independent copy of their data and unlimited data retention, while also providing them with another method to quickly recover their data in the event of a ransomware attack, data corruption or accidental deletion. We see this as a real opportunity for MSPs in the Probax Channel program to extend their revenue streams and add increasing value to their Dropbox Business clients.”“Dropbox’s growth in the market is remarkable. As more and more businesses are adopting Dropbox for secure cloud storage and collaboration, this presents a significant opportunity for MSPs who can now add additional value to their clients by providing an independent cloud-to-cloud data protection solution for Dropbox that can be setup and configured in minutes.”“Probax is the perfect example of a Dropbox Technology Partner who knows how to offer real business value to users of Dropbox,” says Wendy Wrobel, Head of Strategic & Tech Partnerships at Dropbox. “Probax has a proven track record of collaboration and innovation and we’re excited that our customers now have access to a solution that will further help them meet their business, regulatory and compliance requirements for data protection and retention.”AVAILABILITY AND PRICINGDropbox Backup & Archive is available on a monthly subscription, with fixed per user pricing for either Dropbox Business (Standard, Advanced & Enterprise) or Dropbox individual plans (Basic, Plus & Professional). Probax now offers its MSP channel partners Managed Data Protection Services, including Managed Backup, Managed Disaster Recovery and Managed SaaS Protection for users of Dropbox and Microsoft Office 365. Managed SaaS Protection for Dropbox can be purchased as an optional extra for MSPs who would prefer to offload proactive monitoring and management tasks to focus on more important and financially beneficial tasks for their business.For more information, visit https://www.probax.io/solutions/products/dropbox-backup-archive - End -ABOUT PROBAXProbax offers its MSP channel partners a multi-vendor, multi-tenant data protection platform with a range of award-winning solutions including Backup as a Service (BaaS), Archive as a Service (AaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) Protection and more. Probax source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designed for the emerging SMB, SME and MSP of tomorrow. Probax is proud to offer its services exclusively to MSPs globally.For more information on our mission and products, contact pr@probax.io or visit probax.io.ABOUT DROPBOXDropbox is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people work together, from the smallest business to the largest enterprise. With more than 500 million registered users across more than 180 countries, our products are designed to help unleash the world’s creative energy and establish a more enlightened way of working. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Dropbox has 12 offices around the world.For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.