THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 11, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) Continue Consideration of H.R. 2500 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for no further general debate, makes in order 441 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. As of tonight, the House has completed debate through En Bloc #4. Tomorrow, the House will resume consideration of amendments, beginning with Sherman Amendment #20. Members should be prepared to offer their amendments at the appropriate time tomorrow. Postponed Amendment Votes (9): Smith (WA) Amendment #1 Speier Amendment #3 Speier Amendment #6 Brindisi Amendment #9 Torres Amendment #10 Connolly Amendment #11 Shalala Amendment #14 Omar Amendment #17 Smith (WA)/Clark Amendment #19



