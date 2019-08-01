Thomas Hardy, Vero Beach, FL Publishes The Exclusive Life of Reba K. Williams, a Parakeet

Reba K. and Danny "Happy" Williams Thomas Hardy, nine years old.

Children Need Time to Have an Imagination

It's hilarious!” — Sergio Mota

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "An imagination is something you own. It is yours, and yours alone. No one can give you an imagination and no one can take yours away,” Thomas Hardy says to young readers, publishing book one of The Exclusive Life of Reba K. Williams, a Parakeet.Thomas Hardy was a little boy in Hollis, New Hampshire when he dreamed up adventures for his pet parakeet who shared his room. It was a time when television was only an idea and little boys were encouraged to use their imagination to pass the time.Reba K. Williams, a parakeet from Beverly Hills, California, is admired and respected by all who know her.Married to a movie star and then to a roly-poly plastic man she calls “Happy,” Reba is sophisticated with expensive jewelry and famous friends. But when she moves to a farm in New England, she finds herself called upon to help her husband campaign for the governorship of Vermont."Perhaps by reading these books, you will begin to understand how much fun it is to have an imagination, to dream something up and then write it down. Take some time to write a story like Reba and Happy."The Exclusive Life of Reba K. Williams, a Parakeet is available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.ISBN: 978-0-578-53134-2LCCN: 2019908232Mr. Hardy lives in Vero Beach, FL, where is the co-founder of a new Young Authors Program teaching fourth and fifth graders how to be journalists. The innovative new Program is about learning journalism by doing it.Mr. Hardy is a member of the National Press Club, The Columbia Journalism Review, The Society of Professional Journalists and The LIONs Den, a private Facebook group for CEO-level Local Independent Online News Publishers. HIs 501 (C) (3) online news site is: www.verocommunique.com



