LoginRadius Achieved SOC 2 Type II and ISAE 3000 Certification

Customer Identity Platform Complies with Top Industry Standards for Data Protection

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius Inc., a leader in customer identity and access management, announced their successful completion of SOC 2Type II and ISAE 3000 audits. As the cost of data breaches rises, these certifications demonstrate the company’s commitment to rigorous protection of customer data as part of the LoginRadius Identity Platform.“Security is not a feature but a foundation of the LoginRadius platform and business as we continue providing the world-class security to our clients,” said Deepak Gupta, Cofounder and CTO of LoginRadius. “Clients rely on LoginRadius to maintain strict security controls so they can pass that peace of mind on to their own customers. Instead of investing their own resources in audits, organizations can get the benefit of these certifications through their use of the LoginRadius Identity Platform.”The Identity Platform is an end-to-end solution for authentication and customer profile hosting that ensures a smooth and secure digital experience. Data is stored in the LoginRadius Cloud Directory, which is protected by internal processes and technological safeguards.SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is considered the highest standard for ensuring the security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data. The SOC 2 Type II audit ensures that information security policies and procedures are continually followed over a six-month period.ISAE 3000 is a standard for assurance over non-financial information from the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). The report provides additional transparency into LoginRadius controls related to international data security, availability, and confidentiality.These certification audits were completed for LoginRadius by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). This third-party auditor examined how LoginRadius develops the Identity Platform, how security and customer data is managed, and controls over how the internal team accesses customer data.LoginRadius has been following stringent security protocols from its inception, and the company is pleased to have attained the certifications to demonstrate this.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading provider of cloud-based customer identity and access management solutions for mid-sized to large companies. The company has been named as an industry leader in the CIAM space by Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly.The LoginRadius Identity Platform helps companies deliver a unified and modern customer experience, create an integrated marketing ecosystem, and centralize customer data to define a unified profile and better manage their customer identities. Some of the key products include customer registration services, authentication, profile management, integration with third-party marketing applications, user management, customer insights, and more.The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in Toronto, USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and India.For more information, please visit www.loginradius.com



