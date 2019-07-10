City Cabinets -- Turning your Dream Home or Office Into Reality

City-Cabinet's New Logo Construction of Custom Woodwork Installation of Custom Cabinets

Previously known as City Industries LLC, the company has changed their name to City-Cabinets to focus their brand on their excellent cabinetry and woodwork.

WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Would you like to have new cabinets at your home or office? Have you been thinking about remodeling your bathroom or kitchen? Or do you need expert woodworking anywhere in your home or business? City-Cabinets has rebranded and they are eager to provide quality woodworking, carpentry, cabinetry, and remodeling services for the New York metropolitan tri-state area.Simon Flis, the owner of City-Cabinets, began working in the cabinetry and woodworking industry twenty years ago. He realized that whenever he had his cabinets done, he would always encounter issues while the job was being done. Displeased with all of his negative experiences with getting cabinets done, his passion for woodwork begun. He decided to start a business of his own to create high quality cabinets using real wood. As his business progressed, he also started getting into creating custom woodwork, kitchen and bathroom remodels, and carpentry.From their base in Woodbridge, NJ, City-Cabinets provides many services for residential homes and commercial businesses all throughout the tri-state area. On the residential side, they have helped many clients achieve their dream homes in New York City and its suburbs, northern New Jersey, and Connecticut’s Fairfield County by doing custom remodels of their kitchens and bathrooms. On the commercial side, they have assisted restaurants become more organized with custom cabinetry and have helped home decor businesses in creating a beautiful showroom.At City-Cabinets, you can have the highest quality custom cabinets and woodwork projects done that are built to last. When consulting someone from the team, you can get cabinets of any style, color, finish, and size done. Services include, but are not limited to, custom cabinets, backsplashes, countertops, wood staining, pantries, and wood flooring. Many interior woodwork and carpentry services are also provided, such as arches, decorative ceilings, fireplaces, doorways, and color-themed designs.City-Cabinets has recently started a blog in order to educate their consumers about the business and the industry that it is in. The blog posts highlight recent trends in kitchen and bathroom interior design, cabinetry, and woodwork. With these posts, City-Cabinets hopes to inspire their audience in ways they can upgrade their homes and offices.Being in the remodeling, carpentry, and woodwork industry for years, City-Cabinets prides itself on its team who delivers superb work at fair and honest prices. Their team truly prioritizes the satisfaction of the customer, as they ensure that all of their projects are of the highest quality. They will see your project from start to finish, from the construction of your project to its installation. If your home or office is in need of a remodel, you can contact City-Cabinets to discuss your project and plans at anytime and receive a free quote for your job.Company Information:City-Cabinets creates ornate interiors and custom cabinetry designed exclusively for the individual customer. We offer our services throughout the tri-state area, serving private homeowners, small businesses, and large commercial enterprises. Our team is firm in its passion for quality and excellence by devoting time and resources to ensure the product fits the customer needs. Follow our Instagram at @citycabinetsnj for updates!

City-Cabinets | Quality With A Passion



