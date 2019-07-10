Purolator and Zebra Choose PiiComm To Provide Mobile Device Lifecycle Management Services For Digital Transformation

Logistics leader outsources support for fleet of Zebra Technologies handheld computers to Canada’s mobile technology support specialist

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PiiComm, Canada’s premiere mobile device support company has been selected by Zebra Technologies and Purolator Courier to deliver deployment, ongoing lifecycle management and support services for Purolator’s new handheld mobile scanning devices for its couriers, warehouses and retail locations.“Since 2007, PiiComm has been supporting mobile-centric digital transformation initiatives with services that ensure our customers’ investments are realized,” said PiiComm CEO, Rick Robillard. He went on to say, “We are honoured to have received this valuable endorsement by a world-class Canadian company and logistics industry leader.”PiiComm’s portfolio of services will be instrumental in supporting Purolator’s deployment and ongoing support of their new Zebra Technologies mobile devices which will be equipped with ShipTrack’s leading delivery management software. PiiComm is a ShipTrack integration partner and originally introduced the technology to Purolator in 2014 for its National agent network and internal mail room management.“Our relationship with Zebra Technologies and ShipTrack fulfills our hardware, software and service needs and ensures we stay ahead of the digital needs of our customers and our industry for years to come,” said Ricardo Costa, Chief Information Officer, Purolator. “This is a foundational investment and an important step forward in Purolator’s digital evolution that will enable us to put our customers, recipients and employees in the driver’s seat with new innovation over the long-term.”ShipTrack’s CEO, Shawn Winter commented, “The ShipTrack cloud software platform along with our help desk, and PiiComm’s lifecycle management services coupled with Zebra’s industry-leading portfolio of mobile devices is a fantastic recipe for success and gives Purolator an edge over its competitors and helps them Deliver Promises for their clients” Shawn Winter, Chief Executive Officer, ShipTrack Inc.About PurolatorPurolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating more than 55 years of delivering its customers’ promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 10,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit www.purolator.com About PiiCommFounded in 2007, PiiComm is a Managed Mobility Services (MMS) provider that specializes in providing asset management solutions for business and public sector customers in Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Government and other vertical markets. PiiComm’s ITMS (IT Managed Services) portfolio includes Mobile Lifecycle Management which currently tracks and manages tens of thousands of mobile devices for customers across Canada, the largest service of its kind in the country. For more information, visit www.piicomm.com About ZebraZebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.About ShipTrackShiptrack was conceived and created by a group of technology entrepreneurs in response to demand from companies and governments for real-time package tracking applications to electronically track items in transit in a simple, cost-effective manner. Whether the focus is on tracking the distribution of packages and envelopes by internal mailrooms, the delivery of shipments to the homes of online shoppers (last mile delivery) or the secure movements of controlled substances to pharmacies; above all its the ability to know where an item is and when it is delivered that provides a wide range of real-time advantages for our clients. For more information, visit www.shiptrackapp.com



