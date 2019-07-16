Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Intrusion Detection Modernization Market to Reach $41B by 2025

Intrusion Detection Modernization Market Share [%] by Region – 2018-2025 Intrusion Detection Modernization Market Segmentation Vectors of 234 Submarkets

The report consists of 3 volumes, and presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional and 43 national markets.

Distribution channels:

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) published a new report, Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety – 2019-2025, which consists of 3 volumes, and presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical markets, 5 technology markets, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional markets and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets in total. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 147 Intrusion Detection products & services Vendors. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $41 billion in 2025This 1095-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Intrusion Detection Modernization Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.New and maturing Intrusion Detection technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis and Smart & Covert Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.Questions answered in this report include:• What drives the customers to purchase Intrusion Detection solutions and services?• What is the Intrusion Detection Modernization market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?• What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?• Who are the decision-makers?• What drives the customers to modernize their Intrusion Detection solutions and services?• What are the customers looking for?• What are the Intrusion Detection technology & services trends?• What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?Key drivers of the Intrusion Detection Modernization in Homeland Security & Public Safety Market include:• Terror and crime• Cybercrime and cyberterrorism• Trump administration’s Mexican Wall funding• Private Sector Security• New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Covert Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data & Data Analysis and Smart Sensors)• The need to minimize the labor cost of CIPThe Global Intrusion Detection Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives. With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints, including five technologies, five vertical markets, 43 national markets, five regional markets, and five revenue source markets.For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here. Other reports recently published by HSRC include:• Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety – 2019-2025• Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety – 2019-2025• Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2019-2025• Aviation Security Market - 2019-2025• Critical Infrastructure Protection Market – 2019-2025Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC’s clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry’s Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com



