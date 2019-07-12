Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Reach $106B by 2025

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Segmentation Vectors of 232 Relevant Submarkets – 2019-2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) published their latest report , "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market– 2019-2025". This 1123-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global CIP market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.In upcoming years, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market and industry are forecast to go through major technology shifts, it is expected to reach $106 billion in 2025. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, Big Data & Data Analysis, AI based people identification, Smart Checkpoints, Advanced Cybersecurity and Nano Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.This market report, which consists of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 232 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.Questions answered in this report include:• What is the CIP market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?• What are the CIP submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?• Who are the decision-makers?• What drives the customers to purchase CIP solutions and services?• What are the CIP customers looking for?• What are the CIP technology & services trends?• What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?• What are the challenges to CIP market penetration & growth?The Critical Infrastructure Protection market growth is driven by the following factors:• Cybersecurity• Infrastructure expansion projects by China and India• Terror and crime threats• New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics.• President Trump’s national security agenda• PRC President Xi’s internal security policyFor more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here. Other reports recently published by HSRC include:• Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2019-2025• Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety – 2019-2025• Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety - 2019-2025• Aviation Security Market - 2019-2025• Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety – 2019-2025Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC’s clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry’s Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com



