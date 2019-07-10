Global Cloud Backup Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Backup Market 2019
This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Backup Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Backup Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Cloud backup, also known as online backup, is a strategy for backing up data that involves sending a copy of the data over a proprietary or public network to an off-site server. The server is usually hosted by a third-party service provider, which charges the backup customer a fee based on capacity, bandwidth or number of users. In the enterprise, the off-site server might be owned by the company, but the chargeback method would be similar.
An increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and need for managing voluminous data sets in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud backup solution. Also, the adoption of cloud backup solution has increased due to its various benefits such as simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with enterprise’s other applications, data deduplication, and customer support.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR due to the rising data generation in many countries. Cloud emergence and mandatory government regulations are simultaneously helping boost the growth of the cloud backup market in this region.
In 2018, the global Cloud Backup market size was 1270 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Acronis International GmbH
Asigra Inc.
Barracuda Networks, Inc
Carbonite, Inc.
Code42 Software, Inc.
Datto, Inc.
Druva Software
Efolder, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Iron Mountain Incorporated
Microsoft Corporation
Veeam Software
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report centers around the worldwide Cloud Backup status, future figure, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination destinations are to introduce the Cloud Backup improvement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Cloud Backup Manufacturers
Cloud Backup Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cloud Backup Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
