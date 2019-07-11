Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC): Command & Control Market to Reach $30.5B by 2025

Command and Control Systems Regional Market Shares [%] – 2025 Command and Control Technologies Market Segmentation Vectors of 232 Submarkets

234 Relevant 2018-2025 Submarkets. AI, Big Data, IoT & Quantum Technologies to Transform the Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to HSRC’s latest report, "Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety – 2019-2025", the market is forecast to go through major shifts, growing to $ 30.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. Drivers for this market include new and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analysis, IoT, Quantum Technologies and G-5 communication, which will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.The Command and Control Technologies Market report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, as well as 5 revenue sources, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets. The report also provides extensive and updated data on 31 Command and Control Technologies Vendors.This 1235-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Command and Control Technologies Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.Questions answered in this report include:• What is the market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?• What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?• Who are the decision-makers?• What drives the customers to purchase command and control systems solutions and services?• What are the customers looking for?• What are the command and control systems technology & services trends?• What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?Additional factors to drive the Command and Control Technologies Market include:• Terror, national security and crime• S.-China high-tech “Arms Race”• Trump administration’s higher DOD, DHS and law enforcement funding• President Xi’s internal security funding• The “We Will Invest Whatever It Takes” approach of autocratic governments (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia) to avoid regime change• Cybercrime and cyberterrorism threats• Quantum Cryptology threats and opportunities• The ongoing conflicts in the Middle EastFor more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here. Other reports recently published by HSRC include:• Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2019-2025• Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety – 2019-2025• Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety - 2019-2025• Aviation Security Market - 2019-2025• Critical Infrastructure Protection Market – 2019-2025Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC’s clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry’s Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.