Micromeritics Subsidiary Inaugurated in Munich-Unterschleißheim

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY , July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation has celebrated the opening of its new German subsidiary and European application laboratory "Particle Testing Authority" in Munich-Unterschleissheim on July 9, 2019 with invited customers, employees and representatives of local politics. Jeff Sherman , Micromeritics' Vice President Sales and Marketing, and Christoph Böck, First Mayor of Unterschleißheim, inaugurated the new office which, along with other locations in Merignac / France, Hexton / UK, Brussels / Belgium and Eindhoven / Netherlands, which will serve the company’s European customers."Moving to an attractive and logistically well-connected location not only addresses our customers' increasing demand for excellent material characterization solutions, but also ensures rapid laboratory service in our European Particle Testing Authority application lab, as well as stresses our commitment in Germany," said Sherman. "We are thus continuing our successful growth and give more space for the demonstration of our offering at the new site." In the future, training and education will take place in the new branch, showing the latest developments in physisorption, chemisorption, mercury porosimetry or powder rheology.”"We are very pleased that Micromeritics has chosen Unterschleißheim. Not only do we offer a good infrastructure as we are close to Munich Airport but the city is also committed to economic development and a modern and family-friendly living and residential structure," said Böck," The city is attractive for skilled and highly qualified employees, because it is good to live and work here."During the opening, company representatives were available for discussions on density measurement, surface and porosity analysis, particle size and particle shape determination, powder and catalyst characterization, and process development. Interested customers were able to find out more about which options and order measurements the European application laboratory offers them.Micromeritics Corporate ProfileMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development. Founded in 1962, the company has its headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, USA and more than 300 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micrometrics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for academic research and industrial problem-solving. Micromeritics’ customer-centric approach is evident from tactical partnerships that incubate and deliver valuable new technologies and strategic acquisitions to develop integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis. These acquisitions include Freeman Technology Ltd, a company with market-leading powder testing technology, and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech), a highly-experienced provider of automated, modular microreactor systems. A cost-efficient contract testing laboratory – the Particle Testing Authority (PTA) - supplies material characterization services using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. A network of offices across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, along with dedicated distributors in additional geographies, ensures that every customer has local, knowledgeable support. Micromeritics works across a diverse range of industries from oil processing, petrochemicals and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Engineering solutions that work optimally for every user is a defining characteristic of the company. For additional information go to www.micromeritics.com



