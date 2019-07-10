Cleanfeed To Attend Podcast Movement - August 13-16, 2019

Cleanfeed Logo

Cleanfeed, providers of live audio in HD, anywhere in the world, head to Podcast Movement, recognising podcasting community's significance to their business.

With Cleanfeed, there’s such exciting potential for podcasters to make the next level content. That’s what I’m most looking forward to exploring in person at Podcast Movement.” — Mark Hills, Co-Founder, Cleanfeed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleanfeed , providers of live audio in high definition, anywhere in the world, will be heading to Podcast Movement , in recognition of the significance of the podcasting community to their business. The event, the world’s largest gathering of podcasters, takes place in Florida next month. Delegates can meet the Cleanfeed co-founders at Booth 325.Having attended NAB earlier this year, hosting a booth in the Podcast Pavillion at the traditionally pro broadcast-facing event, the Cleanfeed team are aware that podcasters are an increasingly important part of their customer base.Podcasters and the very concept of podcasting are close to the hearts of co-founders, Mark Hills and Marc Bakos. Mark Hills explains, “I love the concept of new technology in the hands of new people, creating new things. Podcasters remind me of what was so exciting about student/college radio when I started out; the fresh ideas and innovation. But now, 20 years later, the technical barriers are lifted and, with Cleanfeed, there’s such exciting potential for podcasters to make the next level content. That’s what I’m most looking forward to exploring in person at Podcast Movement. We’ve recently adjusted our pricing to enable more podcasters to access Cleanfeed Pro at a considerable discount. Along with our free Cleanfeed, it’s all part of ensuring nobody misses out on this impressive technology; whether in professional studios or recording from home.”This affinity with the podcasting community comes as little surprise to the Cleanfeed team, who see their offering as a natural fit for podcasters. The very concept of the software doing the job of a studio without the need for expensive hardware, just a laptop and mic, with features including multi-party recording, has made them a go-to for an ever-growing number of global home, outside and remote broadcasters.Co-founder, Marc Bakos, is looking forward to meeting podcasters at Podcast Movement, “Cleanfeed was designed by broadcasters, for broadcasters, but this quickly reached a much wider community of users. Cleanfeed is now a solution used in many sectors, and we find guidance set by broadcasting practices filtering their way down to these environments. Podcasting is an exciting sector for us, filled with lots of new ideas and ways of producing content, which we observe closely and take heed. As with so many areas in 2019, including broadcast, content is key and podcasting defines a new way of capturing interesting moments in very unique ways. So knowledge from each of our customer bases could benefit the other. It’s the discussions at events like Podcast Movement that inspire us not only to provide the most relevant Cleanfeed experience to all of our subscribers, but also to continue to develop Cleanfeed according to what the industry needs now and may need tomorrow.”Both co-founders enjoy being part of the mechanical journey that enables the community to do what every podcaster sets out to do - share their story, interest or topic in the most engaging and technically slickest way accessible to them. They hope to meet many of the podcasting community and be inspired by their collective passion and drive at their Podcast Movement booth, 325, during the Florida event.



