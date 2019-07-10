Global Prepaid Card Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Prepaid Card Market Size study, by Card Type, Usage, Industry Vertical and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database

Executive Summary

Global Prepaid Card Market is valued approximately USD 1348.95 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Prepaid Card market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. A prepaid card is a payment card where the funds are connected directly without being linked to a bank account. The Prepaid cards are available to every individual regardless of credit rating, income of bank account. The Prepaid cards are precisely used across many industry verticals which includes retailers, corporate institutions, government and financial institutions. Rising awareness & ease of access to prepaid cards is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Surge in unbanked and under banked population is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Additionally, rise in the demand for cash alternatives is contributing towards growth of global Prepaid Card market. Further, surge in the E-commerce industry and escalating number of internet users that regulates their demand across various regions. However, prone to fraudulent attacks is one of the major factor anticipated that restraining the market growth of prepaid card during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Prepaid Card market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand for cash alternatives among various industry verticals and rising number of internet users in the region. North America is anticipated to grow at satisfactory rate in the global Prepaid Card market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing utilization of prepaid card among people subsequent transactions have led to advancements of the payment ecosystem. In the other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the growth of the Prepaid Card market is moderate owing to lack of awareness about the benefits of Prepaid Card in these regions.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Express Company

Netspend Holding Inc.

Green Dot Corporation

Unirush LLC

PayPal Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Card Type:

Multi-Purpose Prepaid Card

Single-Purpose Prepaid Card

By Usage:

General Purpose Reloadable Card

Gift Card

Disbursement Card

Payroll Card

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Retail Establishments

Corporate Institutions

Government

Financial Institutions

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Prepaid Card Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

