Kickstarter for OPUS Microband Watch Collection Brings Distinctive Luxury Timepiece Another Step Closer to Market

The OPUS 39 is an impressive feat of watch design, drawing on vintage and cutting-edge concepts in equal measure.

Simplicity is the ultimate elegance" — Yook Hong

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anyone who wonders what makes Yook Hong tick, need look no further than his Kickstarter campaign that launched in June for the OPUS 39: a premium microbrand watch crafted for men and women of style and distinction. The unique timepiece – which is the first in a collection by Yook Hong’s start-up, ALCADUS – boasts all custom components, premium automatic Swiss movement, and was built for maximum durability and water-resistance.The OPUS 39 is an impressive feat of watch design, drawing on vintage and cutting-edge concepts in equal measure. Yook Hong modeled the OPUS to reflect the look and feel of the instruments in an airplane cockpit along with modernized design elements that are reminiscent of a Flieger watch and subtly incorporated the classic ALCADUS logo.The OPUS is molded from marine grade stainless steel coated with a high-tech scratch resistant coating and boasts a box-shaped sapphire crystal case and luminescent hands, dial, and watch crown. It has a quick-release mechanism to make strap-changing simple and a stainless steel bracelet and variety of premium straps are available. The three OPUS 39 debut models are individually numbered on the case back and limited to 300 pieces. They include a jet black or argent white lacquered dial and a phantom gray full lumed dial.And while the watch’s form is of the utmost importance to this sophisticated and stylish young entrepreneur, function is Yook Hong’s passion. In fact, he is a former Seiko modder who spent five years modifying classic Seiko timepieces for collectors looking for distinctive timepieces. He also has amassed a collection of Swiss and Japanese mechanical timepieces as well as boutique microbrand watches.“Since I was a kid, I’ve been fascinated by the intricate engineering and precision required from both machine and man to produce fine timepieces. I frankly cannot remember a time when I wasn’t enthralled with horology,” said Yook Hong. “I spent several years modifying classic Seiko timepieces and I have a unique understanding of what discerning collectors look for to give them an individual edge.”“I believe simplicity is the ultimate elegance and created the OPUS for minimalist contemporary appeal. The understated design draws from vintage concepts then incorporates cutting edge modern elements. It appeals to those who are seeking a distinctive timepiece and appreciate the finer things in life,” added Yook Hong.As compared to retail luxury watches which typically cost thousands of dollars, early supporters of the OPUS 39 Kickstarter campaign receive deep discounts on the product which is priced at $597. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, click here . For more information about Yook Hong and ALCADUS, go to alcadus.com

