Global Remote Mobile Payment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2026

Executive Summary

Global Remote Mobile Payment Market valued approximately USD 1707.22 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Remote Mobile Payment Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Remote mobile payment occurs when the retailer is far off, and a customer wishes to purchase goods via SMS text message or mobile website with their mobile phones. Remote mobile payment offers a secure and safe payment method. The data security is precisely maintained and with advancement in technology the remote mobile payment option is also being developed further. The remote mobile payment technology is being used in various sectors such as retail, IT, telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare and many more. Rising penetration of smartphones in both the developed and developing countries, emergence of near field communication and rising adoption of big data and Internet of Things are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government initiatives and technological innovations that has enabled real time authentication of personnel’s is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, data security concerns and complications associated with processing mobile payments such as threat of financial details of the card owner are the factors that hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Remote Mobile Payment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of smartphones among people and early adoption of latest technology in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Remote Mobile Payment market due to rising government initiatives to promote digital currency over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to large consumer base of smartphone in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Dh Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Xiaomi

Visa Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Peer-to-Peer

M-commerce

By Application:

Retail

Hospitality and Tourism

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Remote Mobile Payment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

