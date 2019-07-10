CFTE Summer Programme to Upskill Finance Professionals from Around the World

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) has announced its summer programme. Designed to upskill members of the finance industry around the world, it aims to educate experienced professionals wanting to take the next step in their careers.“The CFTE Summer Programme will prove to be an invaluable experience for finance professionals from all over the world,” said CFTE co-founder Tram Anh Nguyen.“We believe that the need for understanding Fintech is stronger than ever, given the nature and direction of the rapidly evolving finance industry.”The month-long programme will take place at the CFTE Campus in Canary Wharf, London, and is set to be a welcome addition to the already thriving and vibrant global Fintech scene.Designed for finance professionals with 10-15 years of experience and aged from 30 to 55, it is expected that the Summer programme will welcome executives from around the world to the CFTE Campus. It has been specially curated to appeal to directors, vice-presidents, heads of departments and C-level executives in the industry. The programme also aims to educate these high-level executives about the potential of Fintech and how it works, in order to stay relevant in the world of finance 2.0.The CFTE Campus is set to host a series of Fintech themed breakfasts and lunches over the course of the month, where executives can rub shoulders with some of the brightest minds in the industry today. There is also a full calendar of talks and networking events scheduled for the month, culminating in the launch of the Fintech50 report – a look back at the fortunes of the Top 50 Fintechs in 2014 and how they have fared since.Another key pillar of the summer programme is a special sale for CFTE’s online Fintech Foundation course, which entitles the first 1,000 purchasers to get £100 off the regular price of £299 for an accelerated programme (2 months to complete rather than a 6 months access). With this special promotion, CFTE is aiming to encourage the industry to learn during the summer period to start the new work season with a fresh and clear understanding of where’s the Finance Industry is heading.“Our Fintech Foundation online course is the most relevant and accessible option for finance professionals to get up to date with Fintech and the opportunities that it brings to the industry,” said CFTE co-founder Huy Nguyen Trieu.“Ultimately, we want to help upskill as many people as possible within the global finance industry, and this offer is a perfect incentive for those on the fence.”Through the discount, CFTE also aims to reach a whole new demographic of learners, especially in emerging markets or other regions where Fintech is still in its infancy. The offer also allows executives that cannot attend the summer programme in person to upskill themselves.CFTE’s online courses have been completed by over 40,000 learners from more than 100 different countries to date. Participants finishing the course can also be part of a powerful network with some of the most influential figures in Fintech today.______________________________________________________________________________For media queries, please contact:Centre for Finance, Technology and EntrepreneurshipMaría Oliver Román+44 20 7856 0579press@cfte.educationAbout Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE)CFTE is an education platform supported by senior leaders from the largest institutions, startups and universities. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance and technologists to upskill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies. For more information, see www.cfte.education



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.