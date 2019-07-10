Hospital Commode Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Hospital Commode Market

Clinic commode refers to the toilets which can be person friendly and perfect product for bed ridden. Health center commodes assist sufferers and geriatric humans to deal with themselves on commode with own arm energy. Clinic commodes allows humans with bowel disorder, patients improving through bariatric surgery, senior citizens, disable men and women, people treated with knee implantations and orthopedic surgical procedures. Health center commodes are generally positioned subsequent to the mattress, however for the sake of comfort, most models are portable and may be moved to distinct rooms at some point of the day. These are commonly located in private homes, rehabilitation facilities, and hospitals serving a multitude of people with various mobility desires.

The key players in global hospital commode market are Drive Medical, Invacare Roma Medical, Compass Health Brands, Nova Medical Products, Cardinal Health, TFI HealthCare, Medline Industries, Cascade Healthcare Solutions, Avacare Medical, Lagooni B.V. The global hospital market is highly fragmented in nature with more number of players. Local vendors are offering products with low cost trying to grab the market share. Key players are engaged in enhanced better and advanced products to attract large number of customers and provide them with better quality products.

Global Hospital Commode Device -Market Dynamics

Increasing number of geriatric population is primarily driving global hospital commode in recent years and expected to remain same over the forecast period. According to National Institute of Aging, by 2050 people aged 65 and above are anticipated to reach 1.6 billion. According to United States Census Bureau in 2017, in United States, people aged 65 and over increased from 35.0 million in 2000, to 49.2 million in 2016, accounting for 12.4 percent and 15.2 percent of the total population. Increasing number of people with low bone density and orthopedic problems are fueling global hospital commode market over the forecast period. According to American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in 2018, in United States, by 2030 total hip replacements are expected to reach 635,000 from 370,770 in 2014. Hence owing to the increase in number of orthopedic surgeries, demand for hospital commode market is increasing over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of bariatric people, growing number of surgeries and physically disabled person are boosting the requirement of global hospital commodities.

Global Hospital Commode Market – Segment Analysis

Based on device type, global hospital commode market is segmented into static commodes, portable commodes, bariatric commodes and foldable commodes. Static commodes also known as bedside commodes held the highest market share in 2018 as they are the most common used commodes. They are often called as 3-in-1 commodes because they serve three functions bedside commode, raised toilet seat, and shower use. Static commodes are normally used by people treated with surgeries and increasing number of surgeries are boosting the requirement of these products.

Global Hospital Commode Market – Geographical Analysis

The global hospital Commode market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and rest of the world. North America is dominating the global hospital commode market due to increasing number of bariatric surgeries. According to American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in 2017, in United States, 228,000 bariatric surgeries were performed and expected to surge further over the forecast period. Increasing number of obese people in American countries and people with physical disabilities are driving hospital commode market in North America region. Europe is registering fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing number of geriatric population. According to Eurostat Statistics, in 2017, nearly one fifth (19 %) of the EU population was aged 65 and above. Thus boosting the requirement of hospital commodes. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute more revenue over the forecast period due to increasing number of manufacturers, suppliers and government policies.

In August 2017, Cortech Healthcare which designs, develops and manufactures a range of independent living products launches new manufacturing base on the Isle of Man. In November 2017, Arcatron Mobility launched Frido highly compact and portable commode and is capable of accessing different kinds of bathrooms.

