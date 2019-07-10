Global Predictive Analysis Software Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast, 2019 – 2025
Predictive Analysis Software Market Overview:-
Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.
In 2018, the global Predictive Analysis Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The report comprises of present market scenarios as well as the historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, advances in technologies, macroeconomic, and governing factors in the market. The objective of the study is to outline market sizes of different segments and geographies in recent years and to foretell the values to the forthcoming period.
This report focuses on the global Predictive Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Predictive Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Sisense
Microsoft
Oracle
IBM
Minitab
Alteryx
SAS
Anaconda
TIBCO Software
RapidMiner
KNIME
DataRobot
Dataiku
FICO
GoodData
Radius Intelligence
Buxton
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
Continued………................
