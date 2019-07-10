Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Predictive Analysis Software Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Predictive Analysis Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Predictive Analysis Software Market Overview:-

Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future. 
In 2018, the global Predictive Analysis Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The report comprises of present market scenarios as well as the historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, advances in technologies, macroeconomic, and governing factors in the market. The objective of the study is to outline market sizes of different segments and geographies in recent years and to foretell the values to the forthcoming period.

This report focuses on the global Predictive Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Predictive Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study 
Sisense 
Microsoft 
Oracle 
IBM 
Minitab 
Alteryx 
SAS 
Anaconda 
TIBCO Software 
RapidMiner 
KNIME 
DataRobot 
Dataiku 
FICO 
GoodData 
Radius Intelligence 
Buxton

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud Based 
On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into 
Large Enterprise 
SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 North America 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025  

