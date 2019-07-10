Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Blockchain Security Solutions Market Size, Share, Consumption, Trends & Growth | Industry Forecast – 2025

“Blockchain Security Solutions - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Blockchain Security Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Blockchain Security Solutions Market Overview:-

Blockchain, at its core, is about security. It is about powering tamper-proof virtual transactions that will hold up in the real world. 
In 2018, the global Blockchain Security Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Security Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study 
Oracle 
IBM 
Kaspersky 
Gemalto 
ClearSky 
Accenture 
Komodo Platform 
Aujas 
Blockchain Solutions Limited 
G2 Crowd, Inc 
Swisscom Blockchain AG 
Adnovum 
Hosho 
AT&T 
Blocklink GmbH 
Insolar 
Cervais 
ALTR 
Vakaxa 
Ledger 
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc 
Ardor 
BitFury 
Beijing Zhidaochuangyu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Private Blockchain 
Public Blockchain 
Consortium Blockchain

Market segment by Application, split into 
Financial Services 
Government 
Healthcare 
Internet-of-Things (IoT) 
Cryptocurrencies 
Insurance 
Music 
Real Estate 
Supply Chain 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 North America 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………................

