THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) Begin Consideration of H.R. 2500 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate, makes in order 439 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 1044 – Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) – Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) H.R. 1569 – To amend title 28, United States Code, to add Flagstaff and Yuma to the list of locations in which court shall be held in the judicial district for the State of Arizona (Rep. O’Halleran – Judiciary) – To amend title 28, United States Code, to add Flagstaff and Yuma to the list of locations in which court shall be held in the judicial district for the State of Arizona (Rep. O’Halleran – Judiciary) S . 998 – Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019 (Sen. Hawley – Judiciary) – Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019 (Sen. Hawley – Judiciary) S . 744 – Effective Prosecution of Possession of Biological Toxins and Agents Act of 2019 (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary) – Effective Prosecution of Possession of Biological Toxins and Agents Act of 2019 (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary) H . R. 677 – 21st Century President Act (Rep. Pocan – Judiciary) – 21Century President Act (Rep. Pocan – Judiciary)