INFINITY RENEWS 2 RETAIL LEASES IN SOHO AND FLATIRON

Bulthaup, 158 Wooster Street, SoHo 49 East 21st Street, Flatiron, NYC

Chic Kitchen Designer Bulthaup to Remain at 158 Wooster Street Through 2030 and Renowned Tile Manufacturer Renews for Another Ten Years at 49 East 21st Street

Bulthaup is an ideal tenant. Their authenticity and customer service match what people expect from companies based in this part of Manhattan. We are delighted to have them remain in SoHo and with us.” — James Jung, Investment Director, Infinity Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Real Estate (“Infinity”) has announced that Bulthaup , a luxury German kitchen manufacturer, will remain as the sole tenant of the ground-floor space at 158 Wooster Street in Manhattan. The enviable location at the corner of Wooster and West Houston Street is just a few blocks south of the campus of New York University. It is also nearly equidistant to Broadway and West Broadway, two of the main commercial arteries of SoHo, which is one of the premier shopping destinations in New York City. Bulthaup has occupied the approximately 3,000-square-foot space since 2010 and will now remain until at least the end of January 2030. The previous lease was set to terminate January 31, 2020. Prior to moving to the 158 Wooster Street location, Bulthaup had been based at 578 Broadway.“We are extremely happy that we’ve reached a deal with Bulthaup,” Investment Director for Infinity James Jung said. “They have been ideal tenants for us, and we know how much remaining in SoHo means to them. They really do belong here because they provide the kind of authenticity and customer service that people have come to expect from companies based in this part of Manhattan.”Infinity also renewed for another ten years its tenant at 49 East 21st Street, which is co-owned by Infinity and The Xerxes Group (“Xerxes”). The 5,000-square-foot, ground-floor space on 21st Street is the showroom for the largest tile manufacturer and distributor in the nation. The location sits between Broadway and Park Avenue South and is only steps away from such landmarks as Gramercy Park, the Flatiron Building, and Madison Square Park.For more about Bulthaup, please visit: bulthaup.com/en-us/About Infinity Real Estate, LLC ( www.infinityre.com Infinity Real Estate is a privately-owned developer, owner, and manager of high-quality real estate in primary U.S. markets. The Company’s portfolio includes over 50 individual properties representing over 1 million square feet of retail, office and hospitality space and over 1,800 urban luxury rental apartments. Through its affiliates and portfolio companies, Infinity has managed over 115 properties representing over 20 million square feet. The Company’s principals have led or have directly transacted on over $5 billion of real estate related investments spanning the acquisition or development of individual properties and portfolios, as well as several private corporate deals. The Company has established a strict investment discipline centered on active management of all its projects. Infinity has completed over 30 historically protected redevelopment projects in five US cities. The Company’s “Green Landmark Initiative” is aimed at modernizing the infrastructure and transforming spatial programming of historic properties so that they operate with the highest efficiency and smallest environmental footprint possible, while rehabilitating and preserving precious architectural elements of the historic structures. Infinity pledges 1% of its revenues to environmental preservation and social causes as a member of 1% FOR THE PLANET – the B-Corp’s only member real estate company. Infinity Real Estate was founded in 2005 by Steven J. Kassin and is headquartered in New York City.



