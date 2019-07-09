GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2018

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.



In 2018 and in the second quarter of 2019 GWGH consummated a series of transactions with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. and related entities (BEN) which has resulted in a significant reorientation of GWGH’s business and capital allocation strategy, the replacement of the Board of Directors and changes in executive management. BEN provides liquidity to the owners of alternative assets and illiquid investment funds, including mid-to-high net worth individuals, family offices, and small-to-mid-size institutional investors. In addition to its liquidity offerings, BEN plans to offer a variety of services including custody and clearing of alternative assets, fund and trust administration, retirement funds, and insurance services for covering risks attendant to owning or managing alternative assets.

GWGH believes its expanded strategic relationship with BEN will accelerate GWGH’s growth, financial capability and diversification as well as BEN’s efforts to build the most comprehensive and innovative liquidity provider for alternative asset investors.

Recent Corporate Events



In the second quarter of 2019, GWGH and BEN completed a significant expansion of their strategic relationship: BEN and certain of its founders acquired all of Jon and Steven Sabes’ interest in GWGH; Jon Sabes resigned as Chairman and CEO of GWGH and was named CEO of GWGH’s insurtech subsidiary, InsurTech Holdings, LLC; Murray T. Holland, a trust advisor to the seller trusts which in the aggregate own approximately 79 percent of GWGH’s outstanding common stock, was named CEO of GWGH; GWGH’s Board was succeeded by 11 new board members designated by BEN, including BEN Chairman and CEO Brad K. Heppner and Thomas O. Hicks and was subsequently increased to 14 members; GWGH intends to facilitate the separation of InsurTech Holdings, LLC to become independent of GWGH on commercially reasonable terms as soon as practicable; and GWGH anticipates funding a total of $20 million in capital to InsurTech Holdings, LLC over the next two years. See the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2019.

Announced expansion of the use of proceeds for its L Bond offering to encompass growth in alternative asset exposure primarily through additional investments in BEN; and

GWGH’s wholly owned subsidiary GWG Life, LLC entered into a $65 million promissory note with certain liquid trusts, the ultimate proceeds of which will be used to position BEN’s balance sheet, working capital, and liquidity profile.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an 81 percent increase over the prior year-end;

Increased total equity by $147 million versus the prior year-end, more than doubling total equity versus December 31, 2017;

Ended 2018 with a life insurance portfolio of $2.048 billion in face amount of policy benefits consisting of 1,154 policies;

Acquired 318 life insurance policies for a total of $441 million of face amount of benefits during 2018;

Realized $71 million of face amount of benefits from 62 life insurance policies in 2018;

Adopted a new life insurance portfolio valuation methodology that combines the continued use of independent life expectancy reports and the actual performance of the portfolio resulting in a net pre-tax, non-cash charge of $87 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; and

Reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-recurring items, of $49 million or $8.04 per basic and fully diluted share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $33 million or $5.72 per basic and fully diluted share for the prior year.

“This significant expansion of our strategic relationship with BEN is a milestone – and yet just a first step for GWGH and Beneficient,” said Murray Holland, GWGH’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have brought together two innovative providers of liquidity to owners of alternative assets with complementary capabilities into a publicly traded platform. We will continue working toward our goal of leveraging this platform to meet the vast, growing and underserved market for products and related services targeted to the owners of illiquid alternative investments and secondary transactions in private-equity funds.”



1. Financial & Operating Highlights

($ Thousands except per share information) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 FY 2018 FY 2017 Revenue $ (60,184 ) $ 17,681 $ (390 ) $ 64,134 Revenue Excl. Non-Recurring Item1 26,916 86,710 Expenses 39,528 24,127 119,079 86,864 Per Share Data2: Net Income (Loss)3 (15.16 ) (2.77 ) (22.32 ) (5.72 ) Excluding Non-Recurring Item1 (2.46 ) (8.04 ) Capital Raised 97,883 85,367 370,203 259,076 Liquidity4 141,897 159,430 141,897 159,430 Life Insurance Portfolio5 2,047,992 1,676,148 2,047,992 1,676,148 Life Insurance Acquired5 107,478 78,582 440,569 378,947 Face Value of Matured Policies 20,991 25,061 71,090 64,719 TTM Benefits / Premiums6 135.0 % 123.8 % 135.0 % 123.8 %

(1) Adoption of a new life insurance portfolio valuation methodology (the Longest Life Expectancy method)

(2) Attributable to common shareholders

(3) Per basic and fully diluted share outstanding

(4) Includes cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable

(5) Face amount of policy benefits

(6) The ratio of policy benefits recognized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis



2. Revenue and Expense Discussion

Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Fourth Quarter 2017:

Total revenue was ($60.2) million in the current period, compared to $17.7 million in the prior period primarily related to: A net charge of $87.1 million resulting from the adoption of a new life insurance portfolio valuation methodology; Higher unrealized gain from policy acquisitions reflecting higher policy acquisition volume – $107.4 million of face value acquired in the current period compared to $78.6 million in the prior period; and Lower gain from policy benefits due to decreased realization of policy benefits – $21.0 million of life insurance policy benefits realized in the current period compared to $25.1 million in the prior period.



Total expenses were $39.5 million in the current period, compared to $24.1 million in the prior period primarily related to: Increased interest expense of $9.5 million due to increased debt outstanding and higher interest rates on its senior credit facility partially offset by a lower balance outstanding on this facility during the period; Increased incentive compensation costs including expense related to stock-based compensation; Costs of $2.3 million relating to the YouSurance and Life Epigenetics wholly owned insurtech subsidiaries compared to $0.6 million in the prior period; and Bad debt expense of $4.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the prior period. The increase is related to a specific life insurance policy that GWGH deemed uncollectable during the period.



Full Year 2018 vs. Full Year 2017



Total revenue was ($0.4) million in the current period, compared to $64.1 million in the prior period primarily related to: A net charge of $87.1 million resulting from the adoption of a new life insurance portfolio valuation methodology; Higher realization of policy benefits – $71.1 million of life insurance policy benefits realized in the current period compared to $64.7 million in the prior period; Lower charges relating to the fair value impact of updated life expectancy estimates on certain policies in the portfolio: a charge of $4.9 million in the current period compared to a charge of $20.3 million in the prior period; and Lower unrealized gain from policy acquisitions due to lower purchase yields in the broker and tertiary markets partially offset by a higher amount of policy purchases.



Total expenses were $119.1 million in the current period, compared to $86.9 million in the prior period primarily related to: Increased interest expense of $25.7 million due to increased debt outstanding and higher interest rates on its senior credit facility partially offset by a lower balance outstanding on this facility during the period; Higher employee compensation and benefits expenses; Increased technology costs relating to systems development and cybersecurity initiatives; Costs of $4.2 million relating to YouSurance and Life Epigenetics wholly owned insurtech subsidiaries in the current period compared to $1.6 million in the prior period; and Higher bad debt expense related to a specific life insurance policy that GWGH deemed uncollectable during the period.





3. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics

Portfolio Summary:

Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits $ 2,047,992,000 Average face value per policy $ 1,775,000 Average face value per insured life $ 1,984,000 Average age of insured (yrs.) 82.1 Average life expectancy estimate (yrs.) 7.8 Total number of policies 1,154 Number of unique lives 1,032 Demographics 77% Male; 23% Female Number of smokers 52 Largest policy as % of total portfolio 0.6 % Average policy as % of total portfolio 0.1 % Average annual premium as % of face value 2.9 %

Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured:

Percentage of Total Min Age Max Age Number of Policies Policy Benefits Number of Policies Policy Benefits Wtd. Avg.

LE (yrs.) 95 100 16 $ 23,483,000 1.4 % 1.1 % 2.0 90 94 129 257,877,000 11.2 % 12.6 % 3.6 85 89 232 519,107,000 20.1 % 25.3 % 5.5 80 84 243 458,529,000 21.1 % 22.4 % 7.5 75 79 230 407,087,000 19.9 % 19.9 % 10.3 70 74 213 275,933,000 18.4 % 13.5 % 11.4 60 69 91 105,976,000 7.9 % 5.2 % 12.0 Total 1,154 $ 2,047,992,000 100.0 % 100.0 % 7.8

4. Life Insurance Policy Origination

Life Insurance Portfolio Activity:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Total policy benefits purchased $ 107,478,000 $ 78,582,000 $ 440,569,000 $ 378,947,000 Total life insurance policies purchased 85 68 318 255 Average policy benefit purchased $ 1,264,000 $ 1,156,000 $ 1,385,000 $ 1,486,000 Direct policy benefits purchased $ 12,870,000 $ 6,340,000 $ 42,432,000 $ 50,218,000 Direct insurance policies purchased 12 11 51 51

Life insurance policy purchases were higher in both the fourth quarter of 2018 and full year 2018 reflecting more aggressive pricing and improved pipeline pull-through rates. All of the company’s policy acquisition channels were highly price competitive during the reported periods. While the company is continuing to work to maximize the value of its secondary life insurance business, it has made the strategic decision to begin reducing capital allocated to additional life insurance policies in the secondary market and to begin increasing capital allocated toward providing liquidity to a broader range of alternative assets, primarily through investments in BEN.

Direct purchases of life insurance policies (not through a broker) were higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 and lower in the full-year period versus a year earlier and continue to remain at lower levels than GWGH had anticipated.



5. Longest Life Expectancy Methodology

The fair value of the portfolio of life insurance policies owned by GWGH is determined as the net present value of the life insurance portfolio’s future expected cash flows (net of policy benefits received and required premium payments). The net present value of the future expected cash flows incorporate life expectancy estimates and current discount rate assumptions. The life expectancy estimates used by GWGH for acquiring and valuing life insurance policies has in the past been typically based upon the average of two life expectancy reports received from independent third-party medical actuarial underwriting firms (Life Expectancy Providers). After the acquisition of a life insurance policy, GWGH has sought to update these life expectancy reports on a periodic basis.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, GWGH undertook a comprehensive study to determine a more accurate, transparent and cost-effective method of pricing, valuing, and modeling the performance of its portfolio of life insurance policies. GWGH’s goal was to incorporate life expectancy estimates from Life Expectancy Providers, the historical experience of the portfolio, the diversification and mortality factors of the portfolio, and relevant market-based observations and inputs.

GWGH has resolved to use the Longest Life Expectancy methodology going forward based upon using the longest life expectancy report received from the Life Expectancy Providers used for pricing at the time a life insurance policy is purchased (the Longest Life Expectancy). GWGH believes that its portfolio of life insurance policies has grown sufficiently large in size and diversity to establish that, while individual mortality experience is inherently unpredictable, the actual mortality experience of the portfolio should be expected to approach the mean modeled prediction.

GWGH believes that a Longest Life Expectancy methodology that incorporates the actual mortality experience of its portfolio and the use of third-party estimates is superior to its historical methodology. GWGH believes this methodology should minimize future fluctuations of valuation, decrease its reliance on Life Expectancy Providers for updated reports, and improve its ability to finance the portfolio and forecast future revenues and earnings.

The implementation of the Longest Life Expectancy methodology required GWGH to take a net non-cash charge to revenue of $87.1 million, reflecting a decrease in the fair value of its portfolio of life insurance at December 31, 2018. This non-cash charge represents approximately 10 percent of the fair market value of the portfolio prior to adjustment.





6. Insurtech Initiatives

Since 2017, GWGH has been investing in the development of epigenetic technology through its wholly owned subsidiary Life Epigenetics Inc. GWGH believes it can serve as foundational technology for a new era of medical underwriting in life insurance. The strategic expansion with BEN included a leadership change that will lead to the further development of the insurtech businesses that are applying technology to the insurance industry with the potential to significantly disrupt the historical approach to assessing and selecting acceptable underwriting risks.

In order to continue developing these businesses, former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Jon Sabes, will serve as the CEO of a new wholly owned subsidiary InsurTech Holdings, LLC, which will be the parent company of two direct subsidiaries, Life Epigenetics Inc. and YouSurance General Agency, LLC, that hold all insurtech assets. In addition, consistent with prior approval by the Board of Directors, GWGH anticipates funding a total of $20 million in capital to InsurTech Holdings over the next two years and plans a future separation of the wholly owned subsidiary to unlock shareholder value.





7. Additional Information

Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows (1) $ 19,961,000 23,208,000 75,444,000 63,241,000 Unrealized gain on acquisitions (2) 6,227,000 5,156,000 28,017,000 31,019,000 Premiums and other annual fees (14,417,000 ) (17,173,000 ) (54,087,000 ) (53,296,000 ) Change in discount rates (3) - 2,801,000 - 14,931,000 Change in life expectancy evaluation (4) - (6,283,000 ) (4,890,000 ) (20,257,000 ) Change in life expectancy evaluation methodology (5) (87,100,000 ) - (87,100,000 ) - Face value of matured policies 20,990,000 25,062,000 71,090,000 64,719,000 Fair value of matured policies (12,696,000 ) (15,774,000 ) (42,579,000 ) (38,243,000 ) Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $ (67,035,000 ) 16,997,000 (14,105,000 ) 62,114,000

(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows relating to our investment in life insurance policies that are not specifically attributable to changes in life expectancy, discount rate or policy maturity events.

(2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period.

(3) The discount rate applied to estimate the fair value of the portfolio of life insurance policies we own was 8.25% as of December 31, 2018, compared to 10.45% as of December 31, 2017.

(4) The change in fair value due to updating life expectancy estimates on certain life insurance policies in our portfolio.

(5) The change in fair value due to the adoption of the Longest Life Expectancy methodology on life insurance policies in our portfolio, partially offset by the impact of a decrease in the discount rate.





Policy Benefits Recognized and Premiums Paid (TTM):

Quarter End Date Portfolio

Face Amount ($) 12-Month

Trailing

Benefits Realized ($) 12-Month

Trailing Premiums Paid ($) 12-Month

Trailing

Benefits/Premium

Coverage

Ratio June 30, 2015 806,274,000 47,125,000 24,348,000 193.5 % September 30, 2015 878,882,000 44,482,000 25,313,000 175.7 % December 31, 2015 944,844,000 31,232,000 26,650,000 117.2 % March 31, 2016 1,027,821,000 21,845,000 28,771,000 75.9 % June 30, 2016 1,154,798,000 30,924,000 31,891,000 97.0 % September 30, 2016 1,272,078,000 35,867,000 37,055,000 96.8 % December 31, 2016 1,361,675,000 48,452,000 40,239,000 120.4 % March 31, 2017 1,447,558,000 48,189,000 42,753,000 112.7 % June 30, 2017 1,525,363,000 49,295,000 45,414,000 108.5 % September 30, 2017 1,622,627,000 53,742,000 46,559,000 115.4 % December 31, 2017 1,676,148,000 64,719,000 52,263,000 123.8 % March 31, 2018 1,758,066,000 60,248,000 53,169,000 113.3 % June 30, 2018 1,849,079,000 76,936,000 53,886,000 142.8 % September 30, 2018 1,961,598,000 75,161,000 55,365,000 135.8 % December 31, 2018 2,047,992,000 71,090,000 52,675,000 135.0 %

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $593 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.05 billion in face value of policy benefits as of December 31, 2018. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance , a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "would," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan

Director of Communication

GWG Holdings, Inc.

(612) 746-1935

dcallahan@gwgh.com





GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,587,084 $ 114,421,491 Restricted cash 10,849,126 28,349,685 Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value 747,922,465 650,527,353 Life insurance policy benefits receivable 16,460,687 16,658,761 Financing receivable from affiliate 184,768,874 — Equity method investment 360,841,651 — Other assets 45,437,164 8,898,884 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,480,867,051 $ 818,856,174 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation $ 148,977,596 $ 212,238,192 L Bonds 651,402,663 447,393,568 Seller Trust L Bonds 366,891,940 — Accounts payable 9,276,507 6,394,439 Interest and dividends payable 18,555,293 15,427,509 Other accrued expenses 4,705,170 3,730,723 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,199,809,169 685,184,431 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 97,524 and 98,611; liquidation preference of $98,093,000 and $99,186,000 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 86,910,335 92,840,243 SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 148,359 and 88,709; liquidation preference of $149,225,000 and $89,208,000 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 129,062,704 80,275,204 COMMON STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 33,018,161 as of December 31, 2018 and 5,813,555 as of December 31, 2017) 33,018 5,813 Additional paid-in capital 249,662,168 — Accumulated deficit (184,610,343 ) (39,449,517 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 281,057,882 133,671,743 TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY $ 1,480,867,051 $ 818,856,174





GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUE Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $ (67,034,580 ) $ 16,996,965 $ (14,104,572 ) $ 62,114,403 Interest and other income 6,850,640 683,980 13,714,281 2,019,515 TOTAL REVENUE (60,183,940 ) 17,680,945 (390,291 ) 64,133,918 EXPENSES Interest expense 25,125,464 15,653,797 80,135,983 54,419,444 Employee compensation and benefits 4,879,843 4,173,294 17,406,982 14,869,749 Legal and professional fees 1,789,856 1,161,615 5,541,177 5,095,643 Other expenses 7,732,162 3,138,060 15,994,487 12,478,676 TOTAL EXPENSES 39,527,325 24,126,766 119,078,629 86,863,512 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (99,711,265 ) (6,445,821 ) (119,468,920 ) (22,729,594 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) - 4,384,546 - (2,097,371 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT (99,711,265 ) (10,830,367 ) (119,468,920 ) (20,632,223 ) Earnings from equity method investment 17,507 - 17,507 - NET INCOME (LOSS) (99,693,758 ) (10,830,367 ) (119,451,413 ) (20,632,223 ) Preferred stock dividends 4,306,218 5,255,318 16,662,731 12,702,341 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (103,999,976 ) $ (16,085,685 ) $ (136,114,144 ) $ (33,334,564 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ (15.16 ) $ (2.77 ) $ (22.32 ) $ (5.72 ) Diluted $ (15.16 ) $ (2.77 ) $ (22.32 ) $ (5.72 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 6,861,799 5,813,555 6,098,208 5,826,033 Diluted 6,861,799 5,813,555 6,098,208 5,826,033







