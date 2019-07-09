Giza’s Industrial Complex: Ancient Egypt’s Electrical Power and Gas Generating Systems

Giza's Industrial Complex book cover Artist's Rendering of so-called Labyrinth of Hawarra Google Earth image of possible giant Earth battery

Did ancient Egyptians use giant earth batteries as a source of power on the Giza Plateau as part of an immense industrial complex?

This book introduces an intriguing concept of how past civilizations worked with insights comparable to current science. The monumental Pyramids can now be grasped by the science of today.” — ~Elizabeth Rauscher, PhD, nuclear physicist

PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Ernest Brown, author and independent ancient Egyptian researcher, and explorers Drs. J.J. Hurtak and Desiree Hurtak announced the release of their new book, Giza’s Industrial Complex: Ancient Egypt’s Electrical Power & Gas Generating Systems. The authors present ground-breaking and ongoing research that offers compelling evidence that outdated interpretations of ancient Egyptian pyramids need to be re-evaluated. Brown and the Hurtaks propose that ancient Egyptians developed and controlled an elaborate power and energy-generating system centered around the Giza Plateau and as far south as Abydos. The authors believe underground structures, channels, and cavities that surround ancient pyramid structures were part of an immense industrial complex, including gigantic earth batteries.Earth batteries are an ancient concept that the authors believe was used as part of the industrial complex at Giza. In modern times they have been used for various purposes for centuries. Earth batteries use two dissimilar metals, such as iron and copper, burying them in the ground (or in the ocean) or in a container with moist soil, and allow the natural current created to transfer to the metal electrodes. Wet soil acts as an electrolyte solution similar to lemon or potato batteries. Once the electrodes are in place, and connected by copper wire, the battery system can easily generate a steady flow of electricity with the potential for much more with expansion. Earth batteries are sometimes referred to as telluric power sources, generated by Earth currents. Simple batteries can also be made that are salt water or fresh water-activated, and if metal electrodes are incorporated, which the Egyptians had, energy could be created. Whether by water-activated batteries or telluric currents, the Egyptians definitely had created a simple form of energy that they used for better health, agriculture, and metallurgy.Many of these underground structures are hundreds of feet in length, and as seen from the perspective of a satellite image from Google Earth, this shows an outline of structures in Egypt with evenly distributed patterns and components that are beneath sand. The area inside the rectangle has not been excavated. The multi-compartmental structures have been described as tombs or palaces for pharaohs. If they were tombs, why so many different inaccessible compartments? The idea that they were palaces for the pharaohs is impractical since they have no doors or windows and are built below ground with no real functional openings for humans. What would be the function of such a high concentration of small compartments? These structures are located on the banks of the Nile, therefore, when these structures were filled with salt water from the Mediterranean Sea they could become giant earth batteries with a complex of electrodes. This would have generated a constant flow of electricity on a grand scale.There are more than 75 of these underground structures, all of which face the same direction (almost north) where the fresh water from the Nile meets the salt water from the Mediterranean Sea. As early as 1875 a patent was issued for an earth battery and progress has been made since. The ancient Egyptians used this technology on a massive scale thousands of years ago to accomplish some of their amazing feats.JAMES ERNEST BROWN is an independent researcher and multiple award-winning author of the critically acclaimed Electric Ancient Egyptians and Fire in Middle. His journey began in 1978, and he has visited Egypt many times since then. He founded Ancient Energy Research Center to explore ancient technologies and apply these ideas to free energy applications for the modern world. He has studied more than 15,000 photos taken on his trips to Egypt, gaining many evidence-based insights and revelations. He’s personally experimented with the ideas in his books. Brown has traveled to many parts of the world conducting his research, including Coral Castle, Central and North American Indian sites, and from one end of Egypt to the other.DR. J. J. HURTAK, Ph.D. and Dr. DESIREE HURTAK, Ph.D., MS. Sc. are social scientists, archeologists, and founders of The Academy For Future Science, an international Non-Government Organization. Drs. Hurtak have researched ancient sites around the world and were principal members of the Schor Expedition that discovered the “Tomb of Osiris” in 1997 on the Giza Plateau. They have also worked in the pyramids of Mexico carrying out archaeo-acoustic testing. They are authors of numerous books and articles, ranging from analysis of ancient Egyptian texts to modern physics.



