Hoyer Statement on Texas v. U.S. Oral Arguments

“Today, a federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in a case that will have tremendous impact on millions of American families. While the Trump Administration and Republican-led states seek to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in its entirety, House Democrats are defending the law and its protections for those with pre-existing conditions, its cost-saving measures, and its coverage of 20 million additional Americans, among other beneficial reforms. I firmly believe that the court should uphold the Affordable Care Act.

“While Republicans continue their efforts to take away health care from millions of Americans, Democrats are continuing to stand up for the law. One of the first acts of our new Majority in January was to allow the House to defend the Affordable Care Act in this case, and House Democrats have passed additional legislation to protect and expand coverage and take steps to lower prescription drug costs. We will continue to take action to lower health care and prescription drug prices, and we will not rest until every American has access to quality, affordable health coverage.”