Allentown Charter School Holding Kindergarten Open Enrollment

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is holding kindergarten open enrollment. Fifty seats are available for incoming kindergarten students from all area school districts, except Allentown School District.“We are excited to welcome a new generation of Raptors to EEACS,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school Students receive a strong foundation in the core areas of mathematics, English, science, and social studies, as well as specialized education in art, business/computers, physical education, and even Mandarin. Enrollment at EEACS is highly competitive, with hundreds of students across eleven districts submitting applications. With a cap of 104 students per grade, students who are not enrolled are placed on a waiting list. Allentown students must participate in a lottery.Before enrolling, students and their families are encouraged to take a tour of the school at 555 Union Boulevard. To learn more about open enrollment at EEACS and to schedule a tour, call 610-841-7044.About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

