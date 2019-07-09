Angola to Sign Lusophone Country-Specific Compact

WHO: The Government of Angola, the Government of Portugal, and the African Development Bank

WHAT: Lusophone Country-Specific Compact Signing Ceremony

WHERE: Luanda International Fair (FILDA), Special Economic Zone

WHEN: 10 July 2019, 10:15-11:25 a.m.

On 10 July 2019, The Governments of Angola and Portugal and the African Development Bank, will sign a Country-Specific Compact designed to accelerate the inclusive, sustainable and diversified growth of Angola’s private sector.

The Lusophone Compact is a financing platform, involving the African Development Bank, Portugal, and the six Portuguese-speaking countries of Africa (PALOPs): Angola, Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and Sao Tome and Principe. It provides risk mitigation, investment products and technical assistance to accelerate private sector development in Lusophone African countries.

The signing of the compact follows a Memorandum of Understanding of a Development Finance Compact for Portuguese-Speaking Africa, signed during the Bank’s 2018 Africa Investment Forum held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The compact signing ceremony will be a highlight of various events to be held at the Luanda International Fair (https://FILDA.co.ao/), aimed at invigorating Angola’s private sector and promoting economic growth. The event will convene entrepreneurs, development finance institutions and partners, investors, key public and private sector players.

The Bank will be represented by Corporate Services and Human Resources Vice President and Chair of the Lusophone Compact Steering Committee, Mateus Magala, while the Angolan Government will be represented by Hon. Pedro Luís da Fonseca, Minister of Economy and Planning. H.E. Teresa Ribeiro, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, will sign for Portugal.

The media are invited to attend the session or follow media updates via www.AfDB.org.

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: a.mpoke-bigg@afddb.org Tel: +225 57 25 77 00

