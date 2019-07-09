Porsche increases deliveries by two percent in the first half of the year
Strong growth in China – Macan and Cayenne lead the way
Stuttgart
“In Europe, we have as expected still felt the after-effects of the switch to WLTP and gasoline particulate filters in the second quarter,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the
Growth in Asia and North America
PORSCHE AG
Vehicle deliveries
|January – June
|2018
|2019
|Difference
|Worldwide
|130,598
|133,484
|2 %
|Europe
|46,955
|39,243
|-16 %
|Germany
|17,215
|14,186
|-18 %
|America
|35,635
|36,844
|3 %
|USA
|29,241
|30,257
|3 %
|Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East
|48,008
|57,397
|20 %
|China
|33,363
|42,608
|28 %
