Current Press releases

Porsche increases deliveries by two percent in the first half of the year Strong growth in China – Macan and Cayenne lead the way

Stuttgart . Porsche AG delivered 133,484 vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2019, recording a two per cent increase compared with the same period in 2018. 41,725 Cayenne were delivered, marking the strongest model growth with a rise of 45 per cent. The model has been available in all markets since this year, while the Coupé version arrived at dealerships in May. The most popular model worldwide remains the Macan , which was given 47,367 times in customer hands in the first half of 2019.

“In Europe, we have as expected still felt the after-effects of the switch to WLTP and gasoline particulate filters in the second quarter,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “It is all the more satisfying that the growth in our two largest markets, namely China and the USA, is particularly pleasing – and that in spite of a general downward trend in these countries.” The positive tendency was also influenced by the two-door sports cars, which are getting increasingly popular in China in particular.

Growth in Asia and North America Porsche achieved growth of 28 per cent in China by the end of June. In Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East, deliveries increased to 57,397, with 20 per cent growth compared with the same period in 2018. In the USA, Porsche was also able to consolidate its position in the first half of the year, achieving growth of three per cent with 30,257 deliveries. “After a first quarter below the previous year, we are now back on course and expect overall growth year-on-year in 2019,” said Detlev von Platen.

PORSCHE AG Vehicle deliveries January – June 2018 2019 Difference Worldwide 130,598 133,484 2 % Europe 46,955 39,243 -16 % Germany 17,215 14,186 -18 % America 35,635 36,844 3 % USA 29,241 30,257 3 % Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East 48,008 57,397 20 % China 33,363 42,608 28 %

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

Cayenne Turbo Coupé : Fuel consumption combined 11.4 – 11.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined 261 – 258 g/km.

The consumption and CO 2 emission values were determined in accordance with the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this should continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared to the values determined in accordance with the NEDC measuring procedure used up to now.

Cayenne Turbo Coupé : Fuel consumption combined 11.4 – 11.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 261 – 258 g/km 2)

7/9/2019