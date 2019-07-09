Gabriel Btesh remains at the forefront of socially conscious construction in Panama

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriel Btesh continues to lead the charge surrounding socially conscious construction via an ongoing commitment to well-being in the Central and South American nations.Well known and widely respected in the construction industry, both in Panama and overseas, Gabriel Btesh continues to honor, he reveals, a three-decade-long commitment to standards of living, well-being, and socially conscious property development and construction in Panama City and across the country."I've long been an advocate for the improvements being made surrounding accelerating standards of living and well-being in my country," he explains, "and have always yearned to do what is right, both personally and professionally, and on a scale as great as possible."It's also no coincidence, he says, that his business continues to thrive. "For decades, I've championed improved building standards, increased standards of living, and tirelessly promoted ever-rising levels of well-being," Btesh reveals, "which, I believe, is reflected in the success we've enjoyed as a company."Btesh says it's about creating a legacy. "Yet," he adds, "it's not just a legacy for me, or me and my family, but a legacy for the entire Republic of Panama."Of this legacy, Btesh says that, in particular, he's perhaps most proud of his work in building homes for those in need, as well as homes for young and low-income families. "This has been especially rewarding," adds the construction firm boss, "and remains one of the most meaningful aspects of my career as I continue to focus on a socially conscious approach to business."Btesh and his firm have also worked on a vast array of commercial retail, leisure, and entertainment sector construction projects across the country. "Alongside our residential construction endeavors," he explains, "these projects have helped to create, both directly and indirectly, many tens of thousands of jobs."Promoting a strengthened economy, Gabriel Btesh says that this creation of employment opportunities is also vital in securing his position at the forefront of socially conscious construction in Panama."From designing safe, affordable, and comfortable homes and apartments, boasting wellness-focused amenities such as gyms, social areas, and artistic spaces, to creating tens of thousands of job opportunities nationwide, I remain committed to my socially conscious approach to business," explains Btesh."I trust," he adds, wrapping up, "that this approach will continue to serve to change the lives of families and individuals across Panama, both today and for many years to come."



