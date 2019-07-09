DopeKicks - The 1st Waterproof Cannabis Shoes

100% Cannabis Hemp Fiber 🌲, 100% vegan, 100% waterproof, 10x stronger than cotton 💪, recycled shoe soles ♻️ and cork footbeds. The new sneakers by DopeKicks.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- They first started DopeKicks with one vision in mind, to build the coolest shoes, with eco-friendly vegan materials, super resistant, waterproof and still accessible to everyone. They wanted to outperform all the other shoes in every category, and that is exactly what they have done.So why Cannabis?DopeKicks is not a shoe for consumption, if smoked it will not get people high. Hemp is actually the “sober cousin” of marijuana. It has a minimal amount of psychoactive components, and for that reason it is legal everywhere in the world and the team has already traveled across Europe, China and the US with it. Hemp actually has a very long history of being used as a fiber, in fact, it has been cultivated by George Washington himself to produce ropes sails and others. Cannabis is so strong Henry Ford once built a car with it.100% Vegan ShoesBesides Cannabis the team chose other eco-friendly materials. Their footbeds are made of Portuguese cork, that grows on cork-oak trees every 9 years and it has super insulation properties. It keeps feet warm in winter and fresh during summer. And it is anti-microbial and anti-bacterial, which is great for those sweaty folks.The shoe out-soles is a whole new story, once again. The global footwear industry is worth 25 Million pair a year, and most of it ends up in landfills or worst, the oceans. So the DopeKicks team decided to stand up and make a sole from recycled old shoes. They shred and transform them in rubber composites, and then they melt it and pour it into molds, which means that people are literally walking over upcycled old shoes.100% waterproofBut they wanted to make something for the active person, the challenger, the go-places, something that could provide the best experience under any conditions, and that’s why DopeKicks is waterproof. The Hemp has been made to repel liquids from coming in. A special waterproof membrane was also added providing a total 2 layers of protection and keeping your feet dry no matter what.The new DopeKicks come in a single model, for now, with sizes 36 to 47. The campaign started in May and they are already over 175.000$, making it the most funded hemp project of all time on Kickstarter.Production will be shipped within 2 months once the project is funded, in SeptemberHelp bring DopeKicks to the market. Contribute now http://bit.ly/weardopekicks1 Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dIpXQRMka6axPyjTzTWMviO-8mPMBQn5?usp=sharing



