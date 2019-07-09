Success Strategist Wins Business Honor Leading Women Entrepreneur

Lisa Lieberman-Wang, Success Strategist, FINE to FAB Lisa Lieberman-Wang, Keynote Speaker in New York City Lisa Lieberman-Wang Keynote Speaker in Australia Empowering Entrepreneurs

New Jersey business owner Lisa Lieberman-Wang is being honored as one of the 25 leading women entrepreneurs of 2019.

WEST MILFORD, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success Strategist, Entrepreneur Lisa Lieberman-Wang , principal of FINE to FAB , NJ, was one of 25 women recognized as a 2019 Leading Women Entrepreneur at an event on May 29 in Short Hills. The recognition event will be held on October 21st, 2019.Lieberman-Wang is a leading expert on neuroscience and human psychology. #1 Bestseller of the book F.I.N.E. to FAB., Founder of FINE to FAB, FINE to FAB Foundation & Co-founder of NAP Coaching Academy.She’s a Success Strategist – both professionally and personally. She’s been featured regularly on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, The CW and TEDx helping people breakthrough the barriers that weigh them down.For the past 27 years, she has been teaching others how to redefine success using her trademarked technology. Lisa has coached highly successful business leaders and managers in their leadership roles, relationships, success and mindset.Lisa is part of this prestigious group of women who were selected out of hundreds of impressive nominations based on their strong business acumen and ability to both influence and inspire within their respective industries.Says Linda Wellbrock, founder of Leading Women Entrepreneurs, “The women we recognize are amazing role models for women in entrepreneurship and business everywhere. Their tremendous accomplishments are representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business. Every year, we continue to be blown away by how many successful women are nominated for the Top 25.”The success of these extremely successful business women will be recognized on October 21st at The Liberty in Jersey City, NJ. These recognition events are a part of the Leading Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Initiative, an honor open to women who have, through their hard work and resulting success, helped make significant strides in advancing our economy. These events are open to the public and registration is open at LWEworld.com . Leading Women Entrepreneurs continues to recognize the hard work of New Jersey’s top female leaders year after year with a mission to create a sustainable, ongoing environment that brings leaders together and showcases their attributes and contributions.

Why Choose FINE to FAB to Breakthrough the Barriers that Weigh You Down to Live An Authentic Life, Happy, Healthy & Free!



