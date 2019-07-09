Network Rail, World Bank, Duke Energy, Melbourne Airports and Transurban present at Sword GRC Global Conferences

Global Governance, Risk, and Compliance conference attracts record numbers as speaker line up is confirmed

We have seen a record number of registrations for our three Sword GRC Global Conferences, which demonstrates how important risk is becoming on the boardroom agenda.” — Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing, Sword GRC

LONDON, UK, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, has announced the Customer Speakers for its Global Conference series this year. Already attracting record numbers, the series starts in Washington DC on 24th & 25th September 2019 in the Hyatt Regency Reston, followed by the London Conference on 17th October 2019, at The Dorchester Hotel. The third and final conference date is 12th November at The Grand Hyatt, Melbourne. The conferences are open to all risk practitioners and consultants and will host senior directors and executive speakers from high profile industry customers including; Network Rail in the UK, Duke Energy, SNC Lavalin and World Bank in the US, and Melbourne Airports and Transurban in Australia. The customer representatives complement the line-up of keynote speakers who will be presenting their own personal and insightful experiences of risk in business and everyday life. Delegates will also have the opportunity to network with colleagues and discuss ideas and best practice at the events.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “We have already seen record number of registrations for our three Global Conferences, which demonstrates how important risk is becoming on the boardroom agenda. As well as inspiring speakers from business and the military world, we are delighted to welcome our customer speakers - senior practitioners and directors from some of the leading companies in engineering, utilities, construction, financial services and infrastructure.“They will share a wealth of expertise and experience of working on high profile, large scale projects, presenting how they manage corporate and operational risk across their organisations. We hope that their insights will inspire attendees to take back learnings and the innovations and apply them in their own working practices.”Notable speakers at the events also include Lynn Brewer, most widely known for being an Enron Whistleblower and the CEO and Founder of The Integrity Institute, who will be presenting at the US Conference. The UK event will host two celebrated prize-winning authors from the military and corporate world. John Nichol, ex-Royal Air Force, presenter and best-selling author of ‘Tornado Down’, and Caspar Berry, entrepreneur and professional poker player. Prize winning author, comedian and artist, Vietnamese-born Australian Anh Do, will be sharing his life-changing experience of overcoming risk and adversity with the audience at the Melbourne event.For more information, and to register for your place, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/



