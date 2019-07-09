Global IT Management as a Service Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

IT service management as a service (ITSMaaS) is a term for the idea that companies can outsource their IT services rather than maintaining them in-house. With ITSM, companies can decrease costs and free up staff, while getting quality IT service that trades on specialization and economies of scale. ITSM allows the company to maintain IT services with lower fixed costs for hardware and labor. Instead, companies often pay per user, per year, for a given IT service.

In addition to basic IT diagnostic and repair services, ITSM can also provide other types of services, such as help with virtualization systems, storage assistance and much more. This report focuses on the global IT Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
ServiceNow 
HP 
CA Technologies 
BMC Software 
Absolute Software 
Cherwell Software 
EMC Infra 
Epicor Software 
FrontRange Solutions 
Fujitsu 
Hornbill 
IBM 
ManageEngine 
Microsoft 
Oracle 
SAP 
Serena Software 
Sofigate 
Sunrise Software 
SunView Software 
Symantec 
SysAid Technologies 
Vmware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Systems and network monitoring and management 
Problem management 
Resource utilization, capacity planning, and billing

Market segment by Application, split into 
IT and telecom 
BFSI 
Public sector 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global IT Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the IT Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

