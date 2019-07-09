DietDemand Explains Why Low-Carb Diets Fail and How to Make them Work

/EIN News/ -- Jonesboro, AR, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fun fact, low-carb weight loss success is rarer than it seems and this is due to a few reasons. First, switching to ketosis can be a very difficult thing, especially for beginners. Those aware of the ‘keto flu’ know that low-energy, irritability, fatigue, poor concentration, and weakness are all very common symptoms of carb withdrawal. This alone makes is very hard for many dieters to continue with their low-carb program. Another reason is that carbs are literally everywhere and may be one of the hardest food groups to avoid. You can’t visit your favorite fast food place, that table full of donuts that pops up every week at work, and those holidays or family gatherings act as plentiful temptation that you’re constantly having to fight off. Lastly, there are hard-wired eating habits we all have, whether they be behavioral, emotional, or otherwise. Dropping carbohydrates that may serve as comfort for a stressful time isn’t always easy, especially if this is something you’ve always done. Due to this cycle, many people only enjoy temporary success on low-carb diets and must repeat their efforts over and over again once weight gain has returned.



As you can see, it’s not the diet itself that causes problems, but the lengths we must go through to make the diet work for us. DietDemand, the nation’s leading on-demand coaching and customized weight loss program puts dieters on a path to success via doctor-supervised assistance. DietDemand creates a tailored program to suit the needs of the individual, so they can minimize symptoms of keto flu, get on-demand assistance with meal planning, grocery shopping and dining out, and can be prescribed powerful, exclusive prescriptions to suppress the appetite, reduce carb absorption, and elevate mood and energy.

Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.





