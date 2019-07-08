THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:30 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (7 bills) H.R. 1988 – Protecting Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Scott (GA) – Financial Services) – Protecting Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Scott (GA) – Financial Services) H.R. 2515 – Whistleblower Protection Reform Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Green (TX) – Financial Services) – Whistleblower Protection Reform Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Green (TX) – Financial Services) H.R. 2162 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services) – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services) H.Res. 456 – Emphasizing the importance of grassroots investor protection and the investor education missions of State and Federal securities regulators, calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to collaborate with State securities regulators in the protection of investors, and for other purposes (Rep. Pressley – Financial Services) – Emphasizing the importance of grassroots investor protection and the investor education missions of State and Federal securities regulators, calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to collaborate with State securities regulators in the protection of investors, and for other purposes (Rep. Pressley – Financial Services) H.R. 2919 – Improving Investment Research for Small and Emerging Issuers Act (Rep. Huizenga – Financial Services) – Improving Investment Research for Small and Emerging Issuers Act (Rep. Huizenga – Financial Services) H.R. 3050 – Expanding Investment in Small Business Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Steil – Financial Services) – Expanding Investment in Small Business Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Steil – Financial Services) H.R. 2409 – Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators (Rep. Axne – Financial Services) – Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)