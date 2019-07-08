Hoyer Statement on Congressional Budget Office's Minimum Wage Report

“Millions of Americans are working hard just to make ends meet, and a full-time job earning minimum wage no longer supports a family in the middle class. Congress needs to act to lift wages. According to the report issued by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office today, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would increase wages for 27 million American workers and result in 1.3 million fewer Americans living in poverty. “Democrats campaigned on a promise to lift wages, and I look forward to bringing the Raise the Wage Act to the Floor next week to make good on that promise. Our country has now gone ten years without any increase in the federal minimum wage – the longest period since the first minimum wage was implemented that Congress failed to take action to raise it. Americans who work hard deserve to afford a middle-class life and deserve opportunities to get ahead and help their children get ahead. That’s what our Democratic Majority is committed to doing for the people we serve.”