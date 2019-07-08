Skyworks Global Announces Collaboration with Scaled Composites to Develop the VertiJet™ Demonstrator

Skyworks VertiJet™

VertiJet™, an aircraft that combines the runway-independence of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed wing aircraft and the safety of a gyroplane

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, U.S.A., July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Skyworks Global and Scaled Composites (Scaled) announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the design, build, and test of a prototype of the Skyworks VertiJet™.The VertiJet is a runway independent aircraft that can take-off and land vertically and hover like a helicopter. Leveraging technology from the British Rotodyne and the DARPA Heliplane program - VertiJet will incorporate technologies that were successfully designed and developed by Skyworks in the Heliplane program to achieve an estimated top speed of 400 mph and a range of 1000 nm. Past DARPA-funded design and risk reduction experiments from the Heliplane program will be leveraged to reduce risk and to accelerate the VertiJet prototype design.The VertiJet adapts Skyworks’ proprietary Heliplane technology for the civil aviation, defense, and homeland security markets. Skyworks envisions VertiJet to be a replacement for helicopter and tiltrotor aircraft configurations in markets where speed, range, and cost-efficiency are important. VertiJet’s unique, patented design elements reduce the complexity, as well as the high operating costs, normally associated with rotary wing aircraft while offering extraordinary performance with a safe platform. The specific size of the initial demonstrator is not yet fixed, but Skyworks and Scaled are considering a demonstrator that ranges in size from a light aircraft for 4 passengers to a utility aircraft that can carry 8-12 passengers.“VertiJet is a disruptive aircraft configuration,” remarked Skyworks Global’s Chief Technology Advisor Don Woodbury. “An aircraft that can take-off and land vertically, hover when needed, and cruise with the speed, range, and efficiency of a fixed wing aircraft would be quite compelling. But even more exciting from my perspective is the potential to provide this unique performance without the complexity or cost of today's military and civil rotorcraft.”“VertiJet is one of the most exciting opportunities in aviation,” says Skyworks-Global Executive Director Brig. General (Ret) John Michel. “It’s a proven aircraft configuration that brings an unparalleled level of performance and game changing set of new capabilities to meet the overwhelming demand for cost effective vertical lift solutions. Add in the inherent scalability of this technology to larger configurations and the Skyworks and Scaled team have a rare opportunity to introduce the world to a platform that can transform the vertical lift market.”“Scaled excels at the rapid prototyping of proof-of-concept vehicles. The VertiJet demonstrator will build on our legacy of innovation and proving what is possible in aerospace. We look forward to collaborating with Skyworks to realize the potential of this unique aircraft configuration.” Scaled President, Cory Bird.About SkyworksSkyworks Global Inc. is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com About ScaledScaled Composites is a specialty aerospace and composites development company offering design, build, and test capabilities. Founded by Burt Rutan in 1982 and located in Mojave, CA, Scaled has averaged one first flight of a unique, new airplane per year.Our employees come from a diverse background of talents, experience, and interests. This unique combination of individuals helps promote an innovative and creative atmosphere. Scaled offers the opportunity to pursue career and personal interests in a manner that can be found nowhere else by following one simple rule: have fun.Scaled Composites is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation.

