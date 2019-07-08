QuickContractors.com Inc. Announces New CFO

Brian Ma

Brian Ma to help steer QuickContractors.com Inc. into a new era of growth.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickContractors.com Inc. “QC” announced today the hiring of seasoned finance executive Mr. Brian Ma, CPA, CA who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer effective as of today's date. Mr. Ma started his CPA career at Deloitte, and brings more than 15 years of finance and operational experience to the team, with extensive expertise serving as the CFO of publicly listed and technology companies.“We are delighted to welcome Brian to QC,” said President and CEO Trevor Bouchard. “Our organization has now added remarkable strength to our financial positioning.”With the addition of Mr. Ma, the in-house team at QuickContractors is now nearing 100 staff members. This continued growth is part of the QC's ramp up as it grows and develops alongside its proprietary technologies, namely the Quick Task Pro app and corresponding web based management tools.“The opportunity to join QC presented itself at the perfect time,” said Brian Ma. “Not only is QC’s growth history and future trajectory quite astounding, its technological prowess in retail, logistics, manpower management and services truly are best-in-class.”About QuickContractors.com Inc.Recently completing its ONE MILLIONTH installation and having being tagged as the No.1 fastest growing construction company in Canada by Canadian Business magazine, QuickContractors.com is now a staple in the home services industry, delivering services for many of the worlds largest and most recognizable retail and manufacturing brands including The Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, IKEA, Rona, Canadian Tire, The Brick, Leons and EnerCare. QuickContractors.com Inc. services both commercial and residential customers coast-to-coast with its network of over 3000+ contractors and 95+ support staff.For further information:Trevor Bouchard, CEOQuickContractors.com Inc.1 (800) 920-1747tbouchard@quickcontractors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.