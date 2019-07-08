New GRP Telephone Kiosk designed with a modular framework has many possible configurations

New GRP Telephone Kiosk

CHELTENHAM, GLOS, UK, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GRP Telephone Kiosk is designed to provide a weatherproof, quieter communication area for extremely noisy internal or external installations and is suitable for harsh environments. Manufactured using a robust anodised aluminium framework, tough 'Glass Reinforced Plastic' panels are fitted to the wall, door and roof sections as required. Internally the kiosk is heavily lined with 25mm non-combustible, non-hygroscopic, sustainable acoustic panels, with excellent noise-absorptionThis is a totally modular framework and as such, many configurations are possible. Choose a bigger kiosk, additional panels or a different shape entirely. Many user experience add-ons are also available. Supplied fully assembled, the kiosk is suitable for future dismantling making it possible to install where the fully assembled kiosk cannot fit, through a narrow doorway for example.The sturdy outward opening door can be fitted with toughened safety glass, translucent polycarbonate or a solid GRP panel. It is fitted with an automatic door closer and has an exterior handle. The sloped roof is designed for run off of moisture and rainwater. Translucent polycarbonate roof is standard, allowing a source of natural light in.Fitted with a suspended robust floor section and anti-slip matting, the kiosk is further isolated from the floor by anti-vibration mountsDimensions: Single unit with door - H2086mm W994mm D994mm.Storacall TeleAcoustics provide a wide range of hoods and telephone cabinets for emergency type applications. For more information contact Storacall on +44 1242 570995, or visit: www.teleacoustics.co.uk



