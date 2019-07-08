Global Robot Market Size study, Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Robot Market Size study, by Type, by Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Robot Market valued approximately USD 25.65 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.51% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Robot Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Robot, any automatically operated machine that replaces human effort, though it may not resemble human beings in appearance or perform functions in a humanlike manner. By extension, robotics is the engineering discipline dealing with the design, construction, and operation of robots. Increasing adoption for reducing labor cost and increasing demand from automotive industries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing demand from SMEs and increasing investment are another factor that impelling the demand of robot across the globe. Moreover, enhancing technological advancements and growing demand from developing economies are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high installation & maintenance cost and shortage of trained workforce are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Robot Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of robotics technology in the field of defense, security and healthcare sectors and rising disposable income in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Robot market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Automation

Ecovacs

EFFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

FANUC

Guangzhou CNC Equipment

KUKA

OMRON ADEPT TECHNOLOGIES

Shenyang SIASUN Robot

Shenzhen JustGood Technology

Yaskawa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

By Application:

Automotive & Parts

Electronic Information

Machine Tools

Food Industry

Medical

Family Life

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Robot Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

