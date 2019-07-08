Code Enforcement Software Global Market 2019 - Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code Enforcement software assists government organizations in enforcing compliance with the municipal code requirements by maintaining records, scheduling inspections, issuing notices and tracking violations.

Code Enforcement Software usually includes features such as case management, code maintenance, document management, GIS, inspection management, letter generation, photo management, planning and zoning, and violation history.

The key players covered in this study

Fund Accounting Solution Technologies

Tyler Technologies

MyGov

WAGsys Technology

iWorQ Systems

Novaline Information Technologies

Business Management Systems

ViewPoint Cloud

Municity

CSDC

Onsite Software

CityView

BasicGov Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Management

Human Capital Management

Procurement

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

