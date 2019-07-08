Self-driving Vehicles Market Size, Share, Technology Advancement, Growth and Application Report

The automotive industry in recent years has worked with top technology companies, together to deliver comfortable, safe, and most advanced cars.

The report has covered the global Self-driving Vehicles market and analysed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors.

It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analysing the emerging and existing trends in the global market.

The automotive industry in recent years has worked with top technology companies, together to deliver comfortable, safe, and most advanced cars. This industry is predicted to progress further, going a step ahead to a more digitized and connected environment. Various trends are driving the growth of the automotive industry.

Self-driving Vehicles Market Segmentation by Product Type

Drive Assistance

High Automation

Full Automation

Self-driving Vehicles Market Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Top Companies Operated in this Market

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi

Denso

Google

Nissan

Volvo

General Motors

Audi

BMW

Tesla

Mercedes–Benz

Toyota

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-driving Vehicles Market are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2018

• Estimated Year: 2019

• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

