Self-driving Vehicles Market Size, Share, Technology Advancement, Growth and Application Report
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Self-driving Vehicles market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
The report has covered the global Self-driving Vehicles market and analysed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors.
It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analysing the emerging and existing trends in the global market.
The automotive industry in recent years has worked with top technology companies, together to deliver comfortable, safe, and most advanced cars. This industry is predicted to progress further, going a step ahead to a more digitized and connected environment. Various trends are driving the growth of the automotive industry.
Self-driving Vehicles Market Segmentation by Product Type
Drive Assistance
High Automation
Full Automation
Self-driving Vehicles Market Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Top Companies Operated in this Market
Bosch
Continental AG
Delphi
Denso
Google
Nissan
Volvo
General Motors
Audi
BMW
Tesla
Mercedes–Benz
Toyota
Ford Motor Company
Volkswagen
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-driving Vehicles Market are as follows:
• History Year: 2013-2017
• Base Year: 2018
• Estimated Year: 2019
• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
