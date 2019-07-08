Entering the Last Stage of the Asian Games Mascot Design Collection

the 19th Asian Games Hanghzou 2022 Organising Committee

HANGZHOU, CHINA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Xinhua News Agency, collection of Hangzhou Asian Games mascot designs will begin on July 6, a sure signal that the collection of mascot designs is now entering the final stages.

According to the Hangzhou Asian Games mascot design collection plan, designs will amass and be available for evaluation commencing July 6. The collection phase will end on July 15.

Officials of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee recently visited more than 10 high schools across Hangzhou and Zhejiang Province to highlight the commencement of the mascot design collection phase. In particular, they visited high schools in Ningbo, Jinhua, and Wenzhou, venue locations for the upcoming Games, where they encouraged students in the province to participate in the design competition if they hadn’t already done so.

Early indications show that many of the unique features of the Xihu(West Lake) region seem to be the inspiration behind many of the mascot designs, most notably Xihu Cuyu, the Squirrel in Hubing, and the Lotus in the Lake. Even young children across Hangzhou have been painting their ideal mascots with many little hands feverishly painting their designs. Their teachers expressed that the children are creating their favourite images as a sign of pure appreciation of the importance of the mascot, and that a perfect design is not essential.

Since the start of the mascot collection phase, the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee has on an almost daily basis received enquiries from industries right across the community. Adding to this, numerous cartoon designers from animation firms have begun to design animated versions of the mascot with the belief that the mascot should not only should have an attractive appearance, but also must have instant appeal across the wider society.

The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee will oversee the thorough collection process with a design sorting committee. After expert evaluation, modifications, suggestions from the wider community, further image adjustments, and a final evaluation, the final design for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games will be selected. An announcement of the winning design will be made before the end of 2019.





