Self-Taught Car Builder Wins Track Day with Andy Lally

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffery Armstrong of Atlanta, Georgia has been named the fifth monthly drawing winner of the MotorCrush® 100K Sweepstakes.

Under the username “Misfit Builds,” Armstrong’s MotorCrush profile boasts a 2005 Mitsubishi Evo 8 and a 1991 Lexus ES250, but his vehicle history offers a much longer list of rides. “My first car was an Oldsmobile Cutlass.” Armstrong said. “When the motor blew out, I bought a Nissan 300ZX Turbo. Eighteen hours after I bought the Z, I shattered the pressure plate trying to show off. Needless to say, I was over my head, but that was my very first DIY job. It opened the window of buying, fixing, selling, and trades.” From there, Armstrong would go on to own a BMW 525i, 1992 Mitsubishi Eclipse, and various others, sometimes up to four cars at a time. By the time he was twenty, Armstrong had owned twenty-one cars.

“I've had upwards of 32 now. Most recently, I bought an ‘84 318i and did a Chevy 350 swap, and I rescued a 325ci from salvage and sold it. I don’t have those cars anymore, but they’re still a part of me.”

Armstrong joined MotorCrush shortly after the Sweepstakes began with the main purpose of finding events. When his fiancée noticed other users were collecting entries for their chance for an exclusive Track Day with professional IMSA driver, Andy Lally, they suggested he do the same.

“I had just moved out to Atlanta,” Armstrong said. “So the app was how I was able to start getting into the car culture out here, and find events like the Caffeine and Octane and Import Alliance. If it wasn't for MotorCrush, I wouldn't have been able to get out to those places. It has helped a lot.” And now as a Track Day recipient, Armstrong is able to find a place in the community as well as cross this epic experience off the bucket list.

“The biggest thing for me is getting to have this experience. It’s going to be fun to drive a high-end car, but, overall, I think just to be able to get on a race track with a professional race car driver—just that alone will offer a lot more to take away from this.”

The MotorCrush 100K Sweepstakes closed on May 15, 2019, but enthusiasts are still anticipating the reveal of the last Track Day Winner as well as who will take home the Grand Prize, a modded Nissan GT-R. The GT-R will be making an appearance at The Lehigh Valley Cars & Coffee on July 14th. The show starts at 8am so get up early for your chance to check it out before the keys get handed over to the new owner. The grand prizewinner will be announced at Lime Rock Park during the Northeast Grand Prix on July 20th, 2019.

MotorCrush is available for free download on both the App and Google Play stores.

# # #

About MotorCrush 3

MotorCrush 3 is the patent-pending must-have app for motoring enthusiasts. Built by the automotive and motorsport experts at Andy Lally ALIVE®, MotorCrush 3 lets the modern car, truck, or bike enthusiast set up their digital garage and connect in real time to one another. Plus, they’ll find events, businesses, buyers, sellers, private meets, clubs, and more—all on the app. Learn more at www.motorcrush.com.

About Andy Lally ALIVE®

Andy Lally ALIVE is a digital marketing and technology, products and services business in the automotive and motorsports enthusiast space. ALIVE’s vision is to fuel the automotive and motorsports industry through the development of robust products and services that engage businesses and consumers through a valuable network of data generating tools, systems, and content that encourage sharing, community, and connectedness. Learn more at www.andylallyalive.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.