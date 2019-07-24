Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Confirmed Mesothelioma in Montana To Call For Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"We are incredibly passionate about making certain a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana receives the very best possible financial compensation.” — Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BUTTE , MONTANA, USA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in Montana or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a brief explanation of the mesothelioma compensation process along with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma law firms and they consistently get the best financial compensation results for their Navy Veteran clients as the group would be happy to discuss anytime. https://Montana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are incredibly passionate about making certain a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana receives the very best possible financial compensation as well as medical treatment options. We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Montana or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for as much help as possible. One problem with Montana is the Navy Veteran's children or family members may no longer live in the state. We would like to help advise a family in this situation.

"As far as compensation we would like to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana have on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and he knows his navy ships, submarines and navy shipyards. These are the places a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana would have been exposed to asbestos as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is extremely passionate about making certain his Navy Veteran clients receive the best possible compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Advocate is also appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so that they can talk about how the mesothelioma compensation process workers and how important it is to try and list how, where and when the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos on a ship, submarine or navy shipyard. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital. https://Montana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Billing, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, Miles City or any community in Montana.

For the best possible treatment options in Montana we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

https://montana. providence.org/locations- directory/m/montana-cancer- center

https://www. billingsclinic.com/services- specialties/cancer/

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



