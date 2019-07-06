Willowdale Equity is now opening up shop to Outside investors

Willowdale Equity Holdings Capital Preservation

All the way from finding the right deal, due diligence of the property, closing on it, value adding it and managing the asset day to day.” — Daniele Di Cerbo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willowdale Equity Holdings has opened up its doors to new capital that is to be allocated to growing it’s multifamily portfolio.To understand how this actually works, a real estate syndicate is simply a group of investors who pool their money to purchase real estate. By pooling their money together these investors are able to purchase larger real estate properties with or without bank financing. This method of real estate investing has been a popular method of financing the purchase and sale of commercial properties, private real estate syndicates raise funds through a private placement which is a security – an ownership interest in a company that owns and operates investment real estate. Unlike the REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), these investment vehicles are not publicly traded and are not priced to market on a daily basis. While REITs may have high dividend returns their publicly traded shares are subject to a significant degree of price volatility, an event less likely to occur with private syndicated funds.Co-Founder Daniele Di Cerbo said about the announcement:“Real estate investing can be a lot to take on at times, especially in the multifamily arena. All the way from finding the right deal, due diligence of the property, closing on it, value adding it and managing the asset day to day. That’s why real estate syndications are a good option to generate passive income without out all the headaches.”Co-Founder Marco Canonaco said about the announcement:“We’re exciting to kick things off and allow outside investors to partner with us in wealth building one door at a time.”Check out this blog post on “Syndication, A Passive Way To Invest In Real Estate”. Visit http://willowdaleequity.com/2019/02/02/passive-investing-in-real-estate/ About Willowdale Equity HoldingsWillowdale Equity is a Private Equity Real Estate firm that gives investors the opportunity to become passive equity partners alongside us. Giving investors the ability to build and preserve capital through stabilized cash flowing, multifamily properties across the United States. We collect consistent monthly cash flow, build equity, refinance, sell and repeat!Our main focus is to find, analyze, and purchase high cash-flowing multi-family real estate properties in appreciating markets across the United States, with the objective of providing a healthy return to our partners. For more information, please visit: willowdaleequity.com ( http://willowdaleequity.com/



